Two injured in single vehicle crash south of Renville Friday night

One of the injured were airlifted to a hospital, while another was taken by ambulance. Three others in the crash were treated at the scene.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 9:17 AM

RENVILLE - Law enforcement and emergency responders were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 9:19 p.m. Friday on Renville County Road 19, approximately 10 miles south of Renville.

Two of the vehicle's passengers were injured and needed to be transported for care, a press release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office said. Anton Schueler, Renville, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted by Mayo Air Care. Callie Burns, Wabasso, was transported by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Dawson Jenniges, 18, of Tracy, along with two male juvenile passengers were treated at the scene and were cleared.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling westbound on County Road 15 when it lost control at a curve, entered the south ditch and struck a tree. The crash remains under investigation.

Responding to the scene with the Sheriff's Office were the Minnesota State Patrol, Renville Police Department, CentraCare Ambulance Service, Renville Fire Department, Renville MRU and Mayo Air Care.

Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


