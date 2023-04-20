99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Two injured in Stearns County after motorcycle went airborne

Both men — Jose Luis De Deos Camacho Jr., 21, of Minneapolis, and Christofer Munoz De Jesus, 24, of Paynesville — were given medical attention before being taken to local hospitals.

Crash with Injuries.jpeg
Two men were injured Tuesday night, April 18, 2023, when the motorcycle they were riding went airborne about 2 miles north of Melrose, Minnesota, in Stearns County.
Contributed / Stearns County Sheriff's Office
By St. Cloud LIVE
Today at 2:37 PM

MELROSE — Two men were injured Tuesday night when the motorcycle they were riding went airborne about 2 miles north of Melrose.

The crash occurred at about 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at County Road 13 and 400th Street in Melrose Township in Stearns County.

Read more:

Jose Luis De Deos Camacho Jr., 21, of Minneapolis, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R6 sports bike southbound on County Road 13 approaching 400th Street, according to a Stearns County Sheriff's Office news release. Christofer Munoz De Jesus, 24, of Paynesville, was a passenger on the motorcycle.

The motorcycle went off the roadway before 400th Street, hitting a road approach and launching the motorcycle airborne for about 25 yards, according to the release. The motorcycle continued in the ditch for another 25 yards before coming to a rest.

The Sheriff's Office believes the motorcycle rolled multiple times. The occupants were thrown from or fell off of the motorcycle, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camacho Jr. and De Jesus were given medical attention by Melrose Fire and Rescue before being taken to local hospitals. Camacho Jr. was later flown to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital. The news release did not describe their injuries.

Both Camacho Jr. and De Jesus were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Melrose Fire and Rescue, Minnesota State Patrol, and Melrose Ambulance.

What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.LifeConnections.png
Local
Outstanding senior volunteer to be honored at 2023 Life Connections event
April 20, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Kit Grode
The Prairie Winds Concert Band practices during a rehearsal session at the Willmar Education and Arts Center Monday, April 18, 2022, for their upcoming show, "Music in Color."
Arts and Entertainment
Prairie Winds Concert Band headed to the movies with upcoming concert in Willmar
April 20, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar opens with a win and a loss
April 18, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press