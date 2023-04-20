Two injured in Stearns County after motorcycle went airborne

MELROSE — Two men were injured Tuesday night when the motorcycle they were riding went airborne about 2 miles north of Melrose.

The crash occurred at about 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at County Road 13 and 400th Street in Melrose Township in Stearns County.

Jose Luis De Deos Camacho Jr., 21, of Minneapolis, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R6 sports bike southbound on County Road 13 approaching 400th Street, according to a Stearns County Sheriff's Office news release. Christofer Munoz De Jesus, 24, of Paynesville, was a passenger on the motorcycle.

The motorcycle went off the roadway before 400th Street, hitting a road approach and launching the motorcycle airborne for about 25 yards, according to the release. The motorcycle continued in the ditch for another 25 yards before coming to a rest.

The Sheriff's Office believes the motorcycle rolled multiple times. The occupants were thrown from or fell off of the motorcycle, according to the release.

Camacho Jr. and De Jesus were given medical attention by Melrose Fire and Rescue before being taken to local hospitals. Camacho Jr. was later flown to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital. The news release did not describe their injuries.

Both Camacho Jr. and De Jesus were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Melrose Fire and Rescue, Minnesota State Patrol, and Melrose Ambulance.