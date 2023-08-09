Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Two juveniles arrested in assault reported Tuesday in Willmar

Chief Jim Felt said the two juvenile suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault and in custody at the Prairie Lakes Detention Center with pending charges including first-degree assault.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:10 PM

WILLMAR — Two male juveniles were arrested and another juvenile male was transported to the hospital after a reported assault in Willmar on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, the male juvenile, who was the target of the alleged assault, was injured and transported by private vehicle to the hospital for medical attention.

The two suspects were later transported to Prairie Lakes Detention Center with pending charges.

According to the release, police were dispatched around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Fourth Street Southeast in Willmar on the report of an assault involving a firearm. There, officers found a 16-year-old male bleeding from an injury to his head.

Officers learned the 16-year-old male had been walking down Fourth Street when he was approached by a group of juveniles who chased him to a yard within the 800 block of Fourth Street Southeast. The male was thrown to the ground, kicked and struck in the head with a handgun, according to the report.

Additional investigation identified two juvenile suspects, and a search warrant was subsequently obtained for a residence in the 700 block of Third Street Southeast, where the two suspects were arrested. A replica pistol was also confiscated as evidence.

According to Felt, the two juvenile suspects face pending charges of first-, second-, third- and fifth-degree assault.

One suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from St. Cloud. The other suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male from Willmar.

The Willmar Police Department was assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

