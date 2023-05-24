99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two Kimball, Minnesota, residents injured in two-vehicle crash on state Highway 24 in Stearns County

Kayle Marie Paulson, 32, and a 7-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a reported crash in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns County. Both were transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:45 PM

KIMBALL — A 32-year-old woman and a female juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash along Minnesota Highway 24 in Maine Prairie Township.

Kaylee Marie Paulson, of Kimball, and her passenger, a 7-year-old girl, were both transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, Paulson was driving a 2012 Jeep Compass northbound on Highway 24 when a Pontiac G3, driven by Lori Ann Verry, 44, of Dassel, collided with the rear of the Jeep at mile post 131.

Verry was uninjured, according to the report.

All parties were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol is not a listed factor in the crash, reported at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. Road conditions were reported as dry.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Kimball Fire Department and Watkins Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

By West Central Tribune staff report
