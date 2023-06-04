99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two Litchfield motorcyclists injured in Sunday afternoon crash in Pope County

Only one of the drivers were taken to an area hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 4:01 PM

GLENWOOD — Two motorcycles were involved in a crash around 1:10 p.m. Sunday on Minnesota Highway 55 at Pope County Road 23.

Both drivers, Jeramie Anthony Linsmeier, 47, of Litchfield, and Joel Christopher Engler, 49, also of Litchfield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Only Engler was transported to a hospital. Neither one was wearing a helmet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Linsmeier, driving a 2021 Harley Davidson FLHXS Touring, and Engler, driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Touring, were traveling westbound on the highway when they collided at the intersection with County Road 23.

Assisting at the scene was the State Patrol, Pope County Sheriff's Office, Glenwood Police Department, Glenwood Fire Department and Glacial Ridge Ambulance.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


