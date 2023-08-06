Two men injured in Kerkhoven, Minnesota, crash

KERKHOVEN — Two male drivers were transported to the hospital in Willmar for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicles collided Sunday morning at an intersection in Kerkhoven. The drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, 22-year-old Ethan Carter Peters, of Kerkhoven, was driving a 2009 Honda Pilot southbound on 14th Street as a Honda Ridgeline — driven by 33-year-old Jon Paul Ogard from Willmar — was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 12. The two vehicles collided at about 6:10 a.m. Sunday.

Both men were transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Road conditions were reported as dry.

Alcohol was listed as a factor for Peters in the State Patrol’s report.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Swift County Sheriff’s Office.