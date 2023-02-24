99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two people injured in single-vehicle crash west of Morton

Todd Allen Kraus, 47, of Redwood Falls, and Cory Marianna Bluhm, 49, of Gibbon, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicle left the road and crashed into a ditch west of Morton.

West Central Tribune staff report
February 24, 2023 11:49 AM

MORTON — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the vehicle they were in went into a ditch Thursday night near Morton.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, 47-year-old Todd Allen Kraus, of Redwood Falls , and 49-year-old Cory Marianna Bluhm, of Gibbon , were injured in the crash.

Kraus was transported to CentraCare — Redwood Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Bluhm was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital.

According to the report, Kraus was driving a 2009 Ford F150 on Highway 19 westbound when it left the roadway and landed in the ditch.

The airbag deployed. Kraus and Bluhm were wearing their seat belts, but suffered injuries.

The crash was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 19 and U.S. Highway 71 west of Morton. Road conditions were dry, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the report.

The Lower Sioux Police Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Office, CentraCare Ambulance, Morton Fire and Emergency Medical Services assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

