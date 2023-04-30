99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Two teens injured after crash involving tractor in Darwin, Minnesota

A 16-year-old female juvenile and 18-year-old Garret Mathew Johnston were both injured after their vehicle collided with a tractor in Meeker County. Both were transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment.

car.crash.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:21 PM

DARWIN — An 18-year-old male from Duluth and a 16-year-old female juvenile were both injured after a reported crash with a tractor on Highway 24 near Darwin.

READ MORE

Garret Mathew Johnston, of Duluth, and the female were both transported to the Meeker Memorial Health Hospital for treatment. Johnston suffered non-life-threatening injuries according to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report. The injuries suffered by the 16-year-old female were not described.

The driver of the tractor, 20-year-old Riley Robert Reischl, of Kimball, was uninjured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the tractor and a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by the 16-year-old female with Johnston as passenger, were both traveling eastbound on Highway 24 when they collided near the intersection with 701st Avenue. The airbag in the Ford Fusion deployed.

All parties involved were wearing their seat belts, according to the report. Road conditions were dry when the crash was reported at 12:32 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Kimball Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
3313901+Missing-Person.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Sheriff requests help in locating missing Spicer man
April 28, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors swept by Rochester
April 28, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott