Two teens injured after crash involving tractor in Darwin, Minnesota

DARWIN — An 18-year-old male from Duluth and a 16-year-old female juvenile were both injured after a reported crash with a tractor on Highway 24 near Darwin.

Garret Mathew Johnston, of Duluth, and the female were both transported to the Meeker Memorial Health Hospital for treatment. Johnston suffered non-life-threatening injuries according to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report. The injuries suffered by the 16-year-old female were not described.

The driver of the tractor, 20-year-old Riley Robert Reischl, of Kimball, was uninjured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the tractor and a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by the 16-year-old female with Johnston as passenger, were both traveling eastbound on Highway 24 when they collided near the intersection with 701st Avenue. The airbag in the Ford Fusion deployed.

All parties involved were wearing their seat belts, according to the report. Road conditions were dry when the crash was reported at 12:32 p.m. Saturday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Kimball Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.