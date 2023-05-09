Two teens injured, one of them airlifted, after utility terrain vehicle rolls over near Olivia, Minnesota

OLIVIA — Two teens were injured Monday night in the rollover of a utility terrain vehicle outside Olivia, and one of them was airlifted.

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Walton, 16, of Sacred Heart, was driving eastbound on 810th Avenue west of U.S. Highway 71 when the vehicle left the roadway entered the ditch and overturned.

Walton and passenger Tucker Fredeen, 16, of Renville, were both transported to the Olivia Hospital & Clinic for treatment of unspecified injuries.

According to the news release from Sheriff Scott Hable, Walton was later flown to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for further treatment of his injuries. Walton is currently in stable condition.

The crash was reported around 7:03 p.m. Monday in Troy Township at a location approximately one mile southwest of Olivia.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Olivia Ambulance Service and Olivia Fire Department assisted at the scene.