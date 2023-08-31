Two Willmar councilors question changes to sale of land originally slated for tiny homes

WILLMAR — Amendments to a purchase agreement for three city-owned lots in southeast Willmar were ultimately approved unanimously by the City Council — preserving the possibility of a housing development there — but two councilors spent considerable time questioning whether the city should agree to the changes, especially dropping the price and removing one lot.

In his introduction of the topic, Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker explained that the purchase agreement is between real estate agent Justin Paffrath and the city of Willmar for the purchase of city-owned land on 14th Avenue Southeast just before it curves and becomes Pleasant View Drive Southeast.

Justice Walker, Willmar Planning and Development Director Contributed / City of Willmar

Paffrath had hoped to construct a tiny home development. However, soil corrections needed at the site, as well as inflated costs for construction materials, have made the tiny home development nonviable.

Soil corrections are the heart of the matter — which Paffrath discovered during the “inspection/due diligence” period specified under the original purchase agreement. The agreement allowed the buyer to walk away during that 547-day period for a variety of reasons — like the property being unfit for the purpose or the environmental conditions being unacceptable, for example.

Walker stressed to the council during the Aug. 21 discussion that any developer of this property, whether Paffrath or someone else, would need to make soil corrections in order to develop the lots. He said that the need for expensive soil corrections makes it reasonable to ask for a lower purchase cost or to seek tax increment financing or grants for assistance to fund a development.

“It’s going to need soil corrections. Soil corrections are the reason, the catalyst, that is driving the ask for the price to be reduced,” Walker said.

The amendments, among other things , reduce the original price of $32,000 for four lots to $3,000 for three lots, remove the clause for tiny homes to allow for another type of multi-family housing that fits the zoning and change the “inspection/due diligence period” to 60 days.

“So basically he’s removing all contingencies and then asking us to just give him the lots for $1,000 (each)?” Councilor Audrey Nelsen asked.

“No,” Walker said. Although the tiny home clause is being removed due to it no longer being financially viable, Paffrath will still have to build some type of multi-family housing on the lots, Walker said.

“He’s established that the tiny home project would be very hard to be viable, with just coming in at a cost of over $200,000 for 400-square-foot homes,” Walker added. “He’s already spent money. He’s spent money on surveys, he’s spent money really trying to make this work. He’s paid for public hearings and all these things. He’s looking at a way to revise the plan and just kind of refresh what’s possible to move forward with his ideas.”

Nelsen stated she was still confused and struggling with why the council would reduce the price.

“Like I’ve stressed in the past, the soils for those lots are going to cause problems for anybody that would want to go there,” Walker said.

“Anybody that decides to develop those lots, if it’s Mr. Paffrath, if it’s the city, if it’s another developer that the city decided to work with, is going to ask for subsidization in some capacity,” Walker stated. “So it’s either going to be a reduced sale cost or it’s going to be an ask for (tax increment financing) or abatement on the back end. … And that is directly because of the mitigation that is required for the site.”

Councilor Tom Butterfield also questioned the reason for reducing the sale price of the land, saying that Paffrath’s reason was the added cost to develop about 12 tiny homes on the lots that would each require 30-foot-deep helical piles in order to provide a stable foundation.

“Now we’re looking at changing from building 12 tiny houses to two, maybe three multi-family?” Butterfield asked. “With him pulling out of the tiny homes, not moving forward with that, he still comes back asking for it to go lower than what he signed the contract for?”

Butterfield was apparently referencing the original purchase agreement. It was approved in November and was still well within the 572-day inspection period.

Walker said there are not yet any firm plans for what will be developed there.

“(Paffrath) just knows that tiny homes would be very expensive and not financially viable,” Walker again explained. “The reason for that is the significant soil corrections that would be needed.”

Nelsen asked what would happen if the council denied the request to amend the purchase agreement.

Walker told the councilors it was up to them if they wanted to change any of the proposed amendments — increasing the purchase price or including the fourth lot that had been part of the original agreement when it was going to be a tiny home development.

A city-owned and maintained stormwater pond/wetland is located on the fourth lot.

Nelsen said she was confused by the removal of the wetland, leaving just one lot in the area for the city to maintain.

“We basically required him to buy the four lots on the original purchase agreement and you indicated that the city was still going to be responsible for the stormwater pond,” Nelsen said. “I’m just curious with — why did we require it before and now it’s OK for him not to?”

The tiny home development would have been considered a “planned unit development” that should be at least two acres in size in order to create a neighborhood with its own character and feel, Walker said. Paffrath’s ownership of the lot in that instance would have allowed use of that area for landscaping purposes, but the city was always going to maintain the stormwater pond regardless of property ownership.

Because it will no longer be a planned unit development, Walker said, it did not make sense for Paffrath to have to own the lot which is taken up entirely by the city’s stormwater pond. It was “not something that was ever going to be functionally his responsibility,” Walker said.

Councilor Rick Fagerlie agreed with Walker, noting that stormwater ponds owned by developers in other parts of town are not maintained properly.