Two women airlifted for treatment after two-vehicle crash at rural intersection south of Darwin, Minnesota

HUTCHINSON — Two Hutchinson residents suffered serious injuries and one was airlifted to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle crash in Ellsworth Township, south of Darwin.

According to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, a minivan driven by Gloria Ruzicka, 93, of Hutchinson, was traveling east on County Road 18 and collided with a pickup truck that was traveling southbound on County Road 14 around 4:03 p.m. Wednesday.

Ruzicka suffered what were described in the release as "serious injuries." She was transported by ambulance to Hutchinson Health Hospital and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Ruzicka's passenger, Doris Stubson, 83, of Hutchinson, also suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The pickup truck was driven by 30-year-old Kyle Johnson, of rural Dassel. He was not injured, according to the news release.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Dassel Rescue, Allina Ambulance and Life Link III all responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Meeker County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the crash appears to be the result of a failure to yield right of way, according Cruze, but he did not specify who had the right of way.