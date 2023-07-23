U.S. Highway 12 bridge west of Benson, Minnesota, to close beginning Aug. 1

BENSON — The U.S. Highway 12 bridge over the Chippewa River, west of Benson, will be closed beginning Aug. 1.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that the bridge will be closed until mid-September. Crews will be replacing the approach panels and guardrail and paving at the bridge, which will be closed to all traffic.

The work is part of the Highway 12 bridge replacement project , which will replace and repair three bridges between U.S. Highway 59 and the city of Benson. Two other bridges along Highway 12, located east and west of Danvers, are still under construction, according to the release. The project is expected to end in September.

Highway 12 traffic should continue to use the detour on U.S. Highway 59 and Swift County Road 20.

Motorists can visit MnDOT’s 511 website for real-time traffic and travel information.