U.S. Highway 12 bridge west of Benson, Minnesota, to close beginning Aug. 1

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds motorists that the Highway 12 bridge over the Chippewa River will be closed for a project. Work is expected to be done by mid-September.

A map marking the three bridges to be repaired or replaced on U.S. Highway 12 between Minnesota Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 59.
Today at 3:11 PM

BENSON — The U.S. Highway 12 bridge over the Chippewa River, west of Benson, will be closed beginning Aug. 1.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that the bridge will be closed until mid-September. Crews will be replacing the approach panels and guardrail and paving at the bridge, which will be closed to all traffic.

The work is part of the Highway 12 bridge replacement project , which will replace and repair three bridges between U.S. Highway 59 and the city of Benson. Two other bridges along Highway 12, located east and west of Danvers, are still under construction, according to the release. The project is expected to end in September.

Highway 12 traffic should continue to use the detour on U.S. Highway 59 and Swift County Road 20.

Motorists can visit MnDOT’s 511 website for real-time traffic and travel information.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
