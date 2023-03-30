99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her 'heart sank' to hear of Raymond, Minnesota, derailment

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she was relieved to hear that the train which derailed and caught fire in Raymond did not cause long-term contamination.

Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Workers surround a pileup of rail cars in Raymond following a BNSF derailment on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 3:36 PM

WILLMAR — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said the train derailment and fire in Raymond early Thursday has added urgency to legislation which she co-sponsors about rail safety.

Klobuchar said she was notified early Thursday by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

“My heart sank,” she said of receiving the news.

Amy Klobuchar
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar, who plans to visit the scene Friday, said she has been working on rail safety legislation with Ohio’s senators, Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Sherrod Brown. Several other senators have signed on to the bill as well.

She was relieved that the situation in Raymond did not cause the type of contamination that resulted from a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re very fortunate, with very different circumstances in terms of the long term impact,” she added.

Related:

“The work of our first responders in the Raymond area and Kandiyohi County is incredible; they were there all night,” she said.

Klobuchar said the legislation the senators are sponsoring should be moving through Senate committees in the coming months.

“I’ve been working on rail safety for years, and I’ve never been more optimistic,” she said. “We need better safety standards for the trains. We’re seeing longer trains; we need two people on the trains.”

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Local
MACCRAY Schools open with some disruptions because of BNSF derailment in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 05:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Info meeting planned April 5 in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Upper Sioux park land transfer
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter (left) and Uruguayan Ambassador to the U.S. Andres Augusto Duan Hareau exchanged gifts at a dinner held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo. The mayor is holding a jersey of Uruguay's national soccer team.
Local
Uruguayan ambassador's trade visit to Montevideo, Minnesota, strengthens a relationship that dates to 1905
March 28, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LSS logo small.jpg
Local
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers
March 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report