Upcoming Kandiyohi County Board meeting will include visit by the county fair board

WILLMAR — Members of the Kandiyohi County Fair board will be presenting at the June 20 Kandiyohi County Board meeting, with this year's fair only two months away.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

Also on the agenda is a nuisance abatement regarding the clean up of a property; the 2022 Minnesota Council on Local Results and Innovations comprehensive performance measurement program results; consideration of four conditional use permits; and the final presentation on a classification and compensation study done by David Drown and Associates.

There will be a public hearing at the start of the meeting for the off-sale liquor license for Mel's Corner Stop.

The county board will also receive information on changes coming to community supervision due to the 2023 Public Safety Omnibus bill passed by state legislatures.

The Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 20. So far, there are no property owners set to appear at the meeting to question their property assessments, although there are seven recommendations and clerical corrections listed to be brought before the board.