Upcoming presentations may narrow site options for Willmar City Hall

WILLMAR — In a letter Friday to Willmar City Council members, Willmar Mayor Doug Reese provided his input to narrow the scope of considerations for the location of a new city hall, and upcoming presentations to the council about a downtown development proposal and future prospects for the Willmar City Auditorium may help councilors decide.

On Monday during the Willmar City Council meeting, Reese commented that he had not expected a decision to be made regarding renovating the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar — the location was removed from consideration — although he said he expects the council to make a site decision by the end of September.

Referencing the letter, he said that he is proposing that a new city hall be built on Block 50. The letter also said that Reese would like to create a Willmar Community Center task force for site selection and exploration of public/private partnerships that best serve the community's needs for that facility.

Block 50 is the city parking lot located between the Willmar Public Library and CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital. A developer is proposing to build an apartment building at that location, as well as a parking structure. There is room on the northwest corner of the block to build a new city hall, according to Reese.

“It would be downtown, we’re next to the court system, we’re a couple blocks away from the county building, we’ve got the library, we’ve got Rice Hospital, we’ve got needs there and accommodations for public offices and we’ve got parking,” he said about the Block 50 location.

Councilor Rick Fagerlie asked when the council will hear the proposal for Block 50 and City Administrator Leslie Valiant said it was planned that a proposal would be presented at the Sept. 18 meeting, which is also the meeting at which Reese wants the council to make a decision for the city hall location and create the community center task force.

Fagerlie also asked about the Armory building, noting the council should have a plan for it in case it does acquire the building in the next few years. Planning and Development Director Justice Walker said more on that would not be known until early next year.

The council approved Aug. 7 an updated memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Army National Guard regarding the city acquiring the Armory facility, located on Business 71 North if the city provides the National Guard with 80 acres of land on which to build a new facility. The land the Minnesota Army National Guard would like to acquire is in the Willmar Industrial Park.

“It’s hard to vote on a location then,” Fagerlie said about not knowing if the city will acquire the Armory property or not. “We’ve only been at this since 1993.”

Another idea that has been discussed by the council is renovating the Willmar City Auditorium for use as a city hall.

Valiant said updated information about the viability of renovating the Willmar Auditorium for city hall could be presented at the Sept. 5 council meeting if Bruce Schwartzmann from BKV Group were available. The city has contracted with BKV Group, a design and architecture firm, to provide potential design concepts and site locations for a new city hall and community center.