UPDATE: Body recovered from lake confirmed to be missing Spicer, Minnesota, man

WILLMAR — The body of a missing Spicer man was recovered Monday from Ringo Lake north of Willmar by Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies who were searching for him.

The recovery of the body was announced Monday afternoon, and the Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the deceased adult male had been identified as 40-year-old Jason Dimler.

Dimler was reported missing Thursday after he did not arrive to work in Willmar. His vehicle was located shortly afterward near Ringo Lake. Ringo Lake lies along U.S. Highway 71 west of Spicer.

According to a news release issued Monday evening by the Sheriff’s Office, the body was found Monday afternoon using side imaging sonar and was located near where Dimler's truck was found Thursday, April 27.

Dimler had last been seen at his residence around 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for official identification and autopsy. The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.