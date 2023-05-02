99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UPDATE: Body recovered from lake confirmed to be missing Spicer, Minnesota, man

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office located a body on Monday in a lake north of Willmar while searching for 40-year-old Jason Dimler. His identity was confirmed Tuesday.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:41 PM

WILLMAR — The body of a missing Spicer man was recovered Monday from Ringo Lake north of Willmar by Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies who were searching for him.

The recovery of the body was announced Monday afternoon, and the Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the deceased adult male had been identified as 40-year-old Jason Dimler.

Dimler was reported missing Thursday after he did not arrive to work in Willmar. His vehicle was located shortly afterward near Ringo Lake. Ringo Lake lies along U.S. Highway 71 west of Spicer.

According to a news release issued Monday evening by the Sheriff’s Office, the body was found Monday afternoon using side imaging sonar and was located near where Dimler's truck was found Thursday, April 27.

Dimler had last been seen at his residence around 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for official identification and autopsy. The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
