UPDATE: Crash that closed Minnesota Hwy. 9 near Benson killed North Dakota man

BENSON — A Grand Forks, North Dakota, man was killed Tuesday morning in the crash that forced the closure for several hours of Minnesota Highway 9 east of Benson.

At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol posted a report that the crash was a fatal accident.

According to the State Patrol's report, the fatal injury was suffered by 35-year-old Jordan Lee Robb Kuchera from Grand Forks, North Dakota. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to the report. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

According to the accident report, a Kenworth semi, driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey Robert King, of Spicer, was westbound on Highway 9 as a Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by Kuchera, was traveling southbound on County Road 31. The Volkswagen failed to stop at the intersection, and the vehicles collided.

King was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

The roadway was closed for several hours by the Minnesota Department of Transportation before the accident scene was cleared and traffic was opened up again.

Also responding to the scene Tuesday were the Swift County Sheriff's Office, Benson Fire and Police departments, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services and the DeGraff Fire Department.