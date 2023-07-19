6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

UPDATE: Crash that closed Minnesota Hwy. 9 near Benson killed North Dakota man

A 35-year-old man from Grand Forks, North Dakota, died after a fatal crash reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. MnDOT had closed a portion of Minnesota Highway 9, east of Benson, for several hours after the crash was first reported.

traffic-accident.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:09 AM

BENSON — A Grand Forks, North Dakota, man was killed Tuesday morning in the crash that forced the closure for several hours of Minnesota Highway 9 east of Benson.

At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol posted a report that the crash was a fatal accident.

According to the State Patrol's report, the fatal injury was suffered by 35-year-old Jordan Lee Robb Kuchera from Grand Forks, North Dakota. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to the report. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

According to the accident report, a Kenworth semi, driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey Robert King, of Spicer, was westbound on Highway 9 as a Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by Kuchera, was traveling southbound on County Road 31. The Volkswagen failed to stop at the intersection, and the vehicles collided.

King was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roadway was closed for several hours by the Minnesota Department of Transportation before the accident scene was cleared and traffic was opened up again.

Also responding to the scene Tuesday were the Swift County Sheriff's Office, Benson Fire and Police departments, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services and the DeGraff Fire Department.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Jessi Bonnema.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Creator Collective aims to empower artists and art lovers with pop-up art gallery in Willmar
4h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Carmen Fernholz, right, described the challenges and strides made in developing the intermediate wheat grass trademarked as Kernza during a field day at the A Frame Farm near Madison, Minnesota on July 13, 2023.
Local
Minnesota farmers among those growing the promise of Kernza
17h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 002.jpg
Local
Minnesota DNR seeks input on Upper Sioux park transfer
19h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
19h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne