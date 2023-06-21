UPDATE: Hawick, Minnesota, woman and two from Monticello killed Sunday in Kandiyohi County Road 2 crash

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP — The three people killed in a crash late Sunday morning near Hawick were identified by the Minnesota State Patrol in an update Wednesday.

A 2007 BMW driven by 51-year-old Jill Diana Ellingson-Hegstrom, of Hawick, was traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 and a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Douglas Austin Franks, 72, of Monticello, was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 when they collided. Both drivers were killed, and Franks' passenger, 69-year-old Diana Leigh Farm-Franks, of Monticello, also was killed.

The crash occurred at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Kandiyohi County Road 2 (also 145th Street Northeast) a quarter-mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township.

Kandiyohi County Road 2 is currently part of the state Highway 23 detour for the Highway 23 South Gap construction project, and the crash was about a mile from the highway.

According to the report, the State Patrol investigation of the crash continues.

All three people were wearing seat belts in the crash; it is unknown if alcohol was involved, according to the report. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Kandiyohi Rescue, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, CentraCare Ambulance and LifeLink Helicopter.