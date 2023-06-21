Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UPDATE: Hawick, Minnesota, woman and two from Monticello killed Sunday in Kandiyohi County Road 2 crash

Authorities have now named the three people killed Sunday morning on Kandiyohi County Road 2 (also 145th Street Northeast) a quarter mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township near Hawick.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:17 PM

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP — The three people killed in a crash late Sunday morning near Hawick were identified by the Minnesota State Patrol in an update Wednesday.

A 2007 BMW driven by 51-year-old Jill Diana Ellingson-Hegstrom, of Hawick, was traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 and a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Douglas Austin Franks, 72, of Monticello, was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 when they collided. Both drivers were killed, and Franks' passenger, 69-year-old Diana Leigh Farm-Franks, of Monticello, also was killed.

The crash occurred at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Kandiyohi County Road 2 (also 145th Street Northeast) a quarter-mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township.

Kandiyohi County Road 2 is currently part of the state Highway 23 detour for the Highway 23 South Gap construction project, and the crash was about a mile from the highway.

According to the report, the State Patrol investigation of the crash continues.

All three people were wearing seat belts in the crash; it is unknown if alcohol was involved, according to the report. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Kandiyohi Rescue, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, CentraCare Ambulance and LifeLink Helicopter.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
