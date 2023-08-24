Update: Willmar Municipal Utilities calls on customers to conserve energy Thursday, Aug. 24, until 9 p.m.

WILLMAR — Willmar Municipal Utilities issued an energy alert Thursday, Aug. 24, asking customers to conserve energy until 9 p.m.

This request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for this region. MISO has issued a level two energy emergency in order to maintain stability in the electric grid.

Willmar Municipal Utilities is asking customers to reduce their energy use as much as possible to help avoid outages. Customers are asked to turn their thermostat up a few degrees, close drapes or blinds to keep the sun out, shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment and delay using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dishwashers until later in the evening.

If these and other measures are not successful, the regional grid operator will issue an energy emergency that will require member utilities to initiate a series of controlled temporary outages, or rolling blackouts, to maintain the stability of the electric grid, according to an energy alert explanation posted on the Willmar Municipal Utilities website .

If an energy emergency occurs, Willmar Municipal Utilities will methodically shut off electrical circuits in the community, one after the other, with outages expected not to last more than two hours.

Customers who rely on life support equipment in their home are asked to call Willmar Municipal Utilities as soon as possible at 320-235-4422 .

While Willmar Municipal Utilities cannot control energy emergencies, it and its power supplier, Missouri River Energy Services , are prepared to do everything possible to keep the lights on and keep homes and businesses running, the online explanation states.

The last time local customers were asked to conserve energy was on Dec. 23, 2022, and customers responded immediately to help prevent rolling blackouts.

General Manager John Harren explained how Willmar Municipal Utilities customers conservation efforts helped to stabilize the grid at a meeting in early January.

