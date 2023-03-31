USDA grants can help repair storm-damaged homes in west central Minnesota counties

ST. PAUL — Homeowners in several west central Minnesota counties may be eligible for grants to help with repairs to homes that were damaged by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in 2022.

Minnesota State Director Colleen Landkamer of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently announced the availability of the grants.

The grants are through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program . Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

The May 12, 2022, storm left a mass of twisted metal where a year-old grain bin once stood on the Connelly family farm south of Benson. Linda Vanderwerf / West Central Tribune

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:



pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a presidentially declared disaster in calendar year 2022.

prepare a site for a manufactured home.

relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the lower limits based on their household size and county.

homes must be located in an eligible rural area.

homes must be located in a presidentially declared disaster areas 2022.

Homeowners can check online at www.fema.gov to see if their residence is in a qualified area.

Residents in the following area counties may be eligible for the funding: Big Stone, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Swift and Yellow Medicine.