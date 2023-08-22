Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 22

News Local

Video: Willmar Municipal Utilities documents power plant demolition

The demolition of the Willmar Municipal Utilities power plant was completed this summer and this video documents the power plant first being constructed and then demolished.

Willmar Municipal Power Plant today
The Willmar Municipal Utilities power plant was built in 1923, with the most recent addition in 1968.
Rand Middleton / West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 3:48 PM

WILLMAR — The demolition of the Willmar Municipal Utilities Power Plant is complete for the most part, and Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti shared a video with the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission at its meeting Aug. 14 showing the progression of the demolition.

“During the process, obviously everybody’s not able to be here every day for it, so we put a bunch of stuff together here — some photos and video clips within there,” Marti said. “A lot of these pictures came from our representative that was here daily from Braun. … We put together a quick video to kind of show the process start to finish.”

Braun Intertec provided the consulting services to Willmar Municipal Utilities for construction administration and environmental services relating to the demolition of the power plant.

The last photos in the video are how the site looks today, aside from more grass growing there now.

“The project is for the most part done. Our contractor will release the photo of their last responsibility — standing grass.”

The next couple of months will consist of finishing up paperwork and submitting reports to state agencies, such as the response action plan to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, in order to make sure the plans for the project were followed, according to Marti.

Commissioner Bruce DeBlieck commented that the video does a good job of documenting the changes that have occurred at Willmar Municipal Utilities in the last four to five years with the discontinued use of the power plant.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
