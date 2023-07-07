Vista Prairie at Copperleaf implements new technology as part of $1.8 million renovation of Willmar facility

WILLMAR — Big changes have been taking place at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf , including the complete renovation of the assisted and independent living senior care community during the fall and winter months and the implementation of a new technology to provide the best care possible to residents — a total investment of $1.8 million.

Copperleaf consists of 82 assisted living apartments, seven Care Suites apartments and 20 Serenity Suites apartments.

“We renamed our memory care to Serenity Suites to try to stomp out the stigma of memory loss — get more that this is a fun place, this is a serene place,” said Jennie Marcus, regional director of operations for Vista Prairie Communities, a nonprofit provider of assisted living , independent living, memory care and care suites in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin. She served as Copperleaf’s executive director before her promotion early this year.

The renovations at Copperleaf began in September of 2022 and lasted several months. For a time, the kitchen was completely shut down, opening again in time to have the Christmas holiday meals prepared and served at the facility, which is located at 1550 First St. N. in Willmar.

The new kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances, with a new combination steam and convection oven and a hot fridge, as well as a walk-in cooler.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hot fridge helps to deal with any labor shortages that may occur, using smart technology to keep large quantities of food hot and fresh in vacuum-sealed pans for up to 48 hours.

Jennifer Marcus Contributed / Vista Prairie Communities

“If they are short-staffed in the evening, they can pre-prepare evening meals and keep them in the hot fridge and then staff who are culinary aides can take out the food to serve it and the food is hot and fresh and delicious,” Marcus said.

With the new kitchen came a new restaurant-style meal service featuring an anytime menu. Residents may choose to eat the prepared meal served at regular times during the day, or pick something from the anytime menu that is available to residents all day.

Another part of the renovations was installing all new lighting, flooring, fixtures and furniture, as well as new paint on the walls.

During a tour of the facility, Marcus noted that a challenge during the renovation was moving the grand piano from the first floor to the new Grand Loft on the second floor. “It makes such beautiful sounds up here, it just kind of echoes,” she said.

The Lifelong Learning room is where devotions take place, as well as educational presentations and sing-alongs. “In designing senior living, we want to think about the next generation that will want to come into senior living and a big part of that is continuing education and learning,” Marcus said.

Although the Suds Room has always been a part of Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar for happy hour and a place for residents and families to gather, recent renovations “elevated it with updated decor and furniture.” Contributed / Vista Prairie at Copperleaf

Although the Suds Room has always been a part of Copperleaf for happy hour and a place for residents and families to gather, the renovations “elevated it with updated decor and furniture.”

Marcus pointed out it is a good place to watch sporting events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus also showed off the fitness room, where resident exercises are provided everyday. The room also serves as an area to do crafts and a place to allow the animals from Hawk Creek Animal Shelter to visit periodically.

New tech

Along with the renovations of the facilities, Copperleaf has also implemented new technology. It is the first full-scale senior community in Minnesota to offer CarePredict technology, according to a news release from Vista Prairie Communities at Copperleaf.

“Our industry is in the midst of a technology revolution that will enable us to provide proactive care. Wherever we can identify a technology that enhances health rather than reacts to it, we’re going to investigate it.” said Jim Bettendorf, Vista Prairie Communities CEO.

The technology uses a lightweight, discreet wristband that residents wear. It allows them to unlock their rooms without a key, to directly contact staff through the push of a button and it tracks their real-time location and sends a robust stream of personalized health data to the caregivers.

It has been shown to reduce the risk of seniors falling by 69% and lower the incidence of hospitalization by 39%.

“Falls are the most preventable cause of health care challenges in older adults. The overall benefits to residents, family and care staff are enormous,” said Celeste Matter, Copperleaf director of health services.

The technology uses artificial intelligence and sophisticated sensors to determine many aspects of the residents’ normal daily activity patterns, and can detect meaningful changes in those patterns at the first manifestation of possible health decline.

“It’s a remarkable advancement in our senior care,” said Marcus. “The CarePredict device uses patented technology to monitor small behavioral changes in a resident, such as eating, activity, sleep, and bathroom patterns. CarePredict’s clinical results are well-documented and proven effective for improving senior health where the system is in use.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lea, a Vista Prairie at Copperleaf resident, models the new Tempo wristband, a new technology through CarePoint that allows her caregivers to better monitor health and provide better care. Contributed / Vista Prairie at Copperleaf

Along with reducing falls and hospitalizations, CarePredict has been shown to prolong a resident’s length of stay in the existing level of care by 67% and improved staff response time by 37%.

CarePredict PinPoint allows advanced contact tracing for contagious diseases, such as COVID-19, within the senior living community. Knowing where the carrier has been and who may have had contact with them allows caregivers to monitor those people and to focus any necessary disinfection in high-priority areas.