Voters to decide Nov. 7 on increased operating levy and bonding project for Willmar Public Schools

WILLMAR — It will be up to voters to decide the direction Willmar Public Schools heads in for the foreseeable future. At Monday's meeting of the Willmar School Board, a resolution was approved unanimously to ask voters for an increased operating levy and $6.1 million in bonding to build a new gymnasium addition at the Middle School.

"I don't like that we have to do this, but I don't feel like we have much of a choice," said board member Scott Thaden. "We can't deficit spend, that's for sure, not for very long."

The special election will take place Nov. 7.

Operating levy

Question 1 of the referendum ballot will ask voters to approve a $704.90-per-pupil-unit increase for 10 years of the Willmar Public Schools' current voter-approved operating levy of $45.10 per pupil unit. If approved, the voter-approved operating levy would total $750 per pupil unit and would bring in about $2.9 million in additional revenue each year to the school district.

"'Yes' would mean voters agree to increase that revenue," said Superintendent Jeff Holm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

Willmar does also collect the $724-per-pupil-unit local option revenue, paid for by district property owners, that is allowed without voter approval by state law.

According to Holm, even with this significant increase to the voter-approved levy, Willmar would still be below the state average of $874. The district's proposed new levy would be about middle of the pack of area school districts, most of which have a voter-approved operating levy.

"We've been doing a lot very lean for a while," said board member Mary Amon.

Without the increased revenue from this proposed levy, Willmar would be facing continued financial hardships — and most likely programming and staff cuts.

More Willmar Public Schools







For the 2022-2023 school year, the district's deficit spending is about $800,000, though it would have been much worse, closer to $4.8 million in the red, without the COVID-19 relief funds the district was given.

Due to changes at the state level, Willmar is projected to be in the black for the 2023-2024 school year, but after that things start to get complicated. Depending on how contract negotiations shake out, the school district could be in the red by $500,000 to $2 million for the 2024-2025 school year.

One area that could see cuts if the increased operating levy is not approved is student mental health services. During and after the pandemic, Willmar saw a rise in student mental health issues and decided to use a significant portion of its COVID relief funds to respond to that need. However, those funds are now going away and the district has no easy way to pay for those additional mental health services or staff without additional revenue.

"We aren't seeing that need (for services) diminish, but the money is going," Holm said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Middle School gym bond

On the referendum ballot, Willmar Schools voters will also be asked to approve general obligation school building bonds not to exceed $6,105,000 to provide funds to construct a gymnasium addition at the Willmar Middle School. Currently, the middle school only has 9 square feet of gym space for each student, much lower than the average at the district's other schools.

"If issue 1 passes, and voters approve this, that would also increase property taxes," which is made clear on the ballot questions, Holm said.

More by SHELBY LINDRUD







The passage of the gym bond will be dependent on passage of the operating levy. Voters will have to approve both of them for the bonding to pass. If the operating levy fails but the bond question gets enough votes to pass, it would still fail. The levy increase can pass alone.

Holm felt it was important for the two questions to be linked, as it wouldn't look good if the district was having to cut staff and programming due to an operating shortfall but is then spending millions of dollars on a new gym.

"Often that is perceived as a problem and not having your priorities correct," Holm said.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams added that additional square footage usually means additional operating costs as well. Without additional funding, that would be a problem.

"That is further going to perpetuate the budget problems," Adams said.

If the gym bond fails, the district has also been looking at filling or covering the Middle School pool and creating additional gym space that way. There has been some pushback on that idea and concerns that space would still be limited, due to the pool's size.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next step

With the resolution to call a voter referendum and ask the two questions made, the district will now turn its attention to voter information. A survey of more than 600 district residents did show majority support for both an increased operating levy and the bonding question.

"We cannot encourage people to vote a certain way, we can only educate them," Holm said.