Warning signs installed on Minnesota Highway 23 at Highway 9 intersection

WILLMAR — New LED warning signs were to be activated Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and Minnesota Highway 9 in New London.

The signs are part of a short-term improvement for both roadways for an ongoing safety improvement study, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

According to the release, Granite Ledge Contractors Inc. was the contractor, and the project cost about $170,000.

MnDOT will be installing flashing LED warning signs near the intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 as a short-term safety improvement. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

The effort is part of the Highway 23 safety improvement project. MnDOT began re-analyzing safety improvements after initial plans for a proposed J-turn was paused after hearing concerns from the public.

According to the official project website , construction for an improvement could be delayed until 2024 or later depending on the type of improvement.