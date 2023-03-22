Warning signs installed on Minnesota Highway 23 at Highway 9 intersection
WILLMAR — New LED warning signs were to be activated Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and Minnesota Highway 9 in New London.
The signs are part of a short-term improvement for both roadways for an ongoing safety improvement study, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
According to the release, Granite Ledge Contractors Inc. was the contractor, and the project cost about $170,000.
The effort is part of the Highway 23 safety improvement project. MnDOT began re-analyzing safety improvements after initial plans for a proposed J-turn was paused after hearing concerns from the public.
According to the official project website , construction for an improvement could be delayed until 2024 or later depending on the type of improvement.
