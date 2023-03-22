99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Warning signs installed on Minnesota Highway 23 at Highway 9 intersection

Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the new installation of LED warning signs at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and Minnesota Highway 9. The move is a temporary improvement for an ongoing traffic safety study.

HWY 23 Warning Sign 032223 001.jpg
Traffic passes by one of four new LED intersection warning signs on Minnesota Highway 23 near the Highway 9 intersection outside New London on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The warning signs alert drivers on Minnesota Highway 23 that traffic is entering or leaving Highway 9, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:33 PM

WILLMAR — New LED warning signs were to be activated Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and Minnesota Highway 9 in New London.

The signs are part of a short-term improvement for both roadways for an ongoing safety improvement study, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

According to the release, Granite Ledge Contractors Inc. was the contractor, and the project cost about $170,000.

highway 23 LED warning signs locations
MnDOT will be installing flashing LED warning signs near the intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 as a short-term safety improvement.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

The effort is part of the Highway 23 safety improvement project. MnDOT began re-analyzing safety improvements after initial plans for a proposed J-turn was paused after hearing concerns from the public.

According to the official project website , construction for an improvement could be delayed until 2024 or later depending on the type of improvement.

Highway 23 intersection at New London
Local
MnDOT thanks public for input into Highway 23 safety improvements in New London
The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects to come to a decision in June on Minnesota Highway 23 safety improvements in New London.
January 20, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
