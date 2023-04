Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Here is the latest road conditions update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

WCT Weather Live: Numerous flood warnings issued Saturday across west central region and Minnesota Flood warnings have been issued Saturday for the Minnesota River and other rivers in Minnesota. The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows.

