West central Minnesota Fourth of July celebrations begin Saturday, July 1

Family-friendly events from street dances to church gatherings and parades to fireworks will take throughout the weekend.

People watch fireworks go off near Salisbury Beach in Spicer during the annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
People watch fireworks go off near Salisbury Beach in Spicer during the annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 4:33 PM

It’s time to celebrate the nation’s birthday and several area communities hosting events for the Fourth of July celebration.

Family-friendly events will take place all weekend long, from street dances to outdoor church gatherings and parades to fireworks — there is something out there for everyone to enjoy.

Spicer

Events in Spicer draw thousands of people during the Fourth of July weekend, beginning on Saturday night with a street dance and ending with fireworks at dusk on the Fourth of July.

  • BellaDiva performs at the annual street dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
  • Green Lake Road Race starts at Saulsbury Beach at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. 
  • Church on the beach takes place at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. 
  • The Green Lake boat parade takes place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.
  • The Briggs Motley Treasureland Arts and Crafts Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2-4.
  • The Kiddie Night starts at 4 p.m. on July 2 with a kids' pedal pull, an adults' pedal pull, the kiddie parade, bouncy houses, entertainment and more.
  • The Grand Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4 and fireworks take place at dusk.
A girl rides on a float in the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Spicer on Monday, July 4, 2022.
A girl rides on a float in the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Spicer on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prinsburg

Fourth of July events in Prinsburg will take place Saturday, July 1, beginning with the Freedom Fun Run at 8 a.m. and ending with fireworks at dusk.

  • The Freedom Fun Run and the Adam’s Race for children will take place at 8 a.m. registration begins at 7:15 a.m.
  • A free-will donation dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
  • There will be a variety of entertainment, inflatables and patriotic celebrations in town throughout the rest of the day.
  • The parade will take place at 5 p.m. and fireworks take place at dusk.
Paynesville

Fourth of July events in Paynesville will take place July 1 with a boat parade on Lake Koronis in the afternoon and fireworks at dusk. In case of rain, the celebration will be moved to Friday, July 7.

Maynard

Maynard will celebrate the Fourth of July beginning with a parade at 11 a.m., a noon dinner at the park and free entertainment in the afternoon. Fireworks will take place at dusk.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
