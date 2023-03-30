99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
West central Minnesota under advisory for freezing rain later Thursday, blizzard conditions possible Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for west central Minnesota from 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon to 10 a.m. Friday morning. A complex and prolonged winter storm is expected to bring different types of precipitation, including freezing rain and snow. Blizzard conditions will remain possible Friday night through Saturday morning.

West Central Tribune staff report
WILLMAR — A winter weather advisory has been issued across much of Minnesota, in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 10 a.m. Friday in west central Minnesota.

A winter storm watch also has been issued, from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for Stevens, Pope, Lac qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Yellow Medicine and Renville counties, as well as other areas of Minnesota north of Interstate 90.

According to the National Weather Service, a complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east toward west central Minnesota and western Wisconsin from Thursday through Friday night.

Freezing rain is expected to fall this afternoon through tonight and transition into snow by Friday night. Snow may be heavy at times, and snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 8 inches in far western Minnesota regions.

Strong winds are expected to develop Friday afternoon and persist through the night, potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western Minnesota from Friday to Saturday.

The National Weather Service said to plan for slippery road conditions, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Road conditions for Minnesota can be found by dialing 511 or at 511mn.org for the latest updates.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
