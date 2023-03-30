West central Minnesota under advisory for freezing rain later Thursday, blizzard conditions possible Friday

WILLMAR — A winter weather advisory has been issued across much of Minnesota, in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 10 a.m. Friday in west central Minnesota.

A winter storm watch also has been issued, from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for Stevens, Pope, Lac qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Yellow Medicine and Renville counties, as well as other areas of Minnesota north of Interstate 90.

According to the National Weather Service, a complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east toward west central Minnesota and western Wisconsin from Thursday through Friday night.

Freezing rain is expected to fall this afternoon through tonight and transition into snow by Friday night. Snow may be heavy at times, and snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 8 inches in far western Minnesota regions.

Strong winds are expected to develop Friday afternoon and persist through the night, potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western Minnesota from Friday to Saturday.

The National Weather Service said to plan for slippery road conditions, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Road conditions for Minnesota can be found by dialing 511 or at 511mn.org for the latest updates.