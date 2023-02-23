99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
West central, southwest Minnesota roads slowly improving but best advice is stay home

Some road closures and no travel advisories still in place in southwest Minnesota. Roads in Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are open, but travel conditions are not ideal.

Blizzard 022323 001.jpg
Snow and ice accumulate on the face of Ron Lee as he uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalks along Glacial Ridge Trail in downtown Spicer as a blizzard moves through the region on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
February 23, 2023 10:09 AM

WILLMAR — Don’t go out there. That’s the advice the Minnesota State Patrol shared early Thursday on Twitter.

The Minnesota 511 map shows that state Department of Transportation snowplows are making progress on the highways, but the travel conditions are treacherous — visibility of less than one-tenth of a mile is reported around Willmar and Litchfield.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 in Willmar announced as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday that it has lifted all no-travel advisories for Kandiyohi and Meeker counties, plus the eastern portion of Chippewa County. However, roads are completely snow-covered with intermittent blowing and drifting snow.

MnDOT snowplows have been working around the clock and continue working to improve road conditions throughout the region, MnDOT District 8 said in a news release.

Blizzard 022323 002.jpg
Wind blows the light, powdery snow from the shovel of Isaac Dowdy as he clears the sidewalk in front of his apartment complex along Glacial Ridge Trail in Spicer the morning of Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The no-travel advisories and road closures remain in place for western Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine counties.

According to MnDOT, “No Travel Advised” means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of whiteout conditions; and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective, and conditions can become life-threatening for stranded travelers.

U.S. Highway 14 and all state highways south of Highway 14 in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, and Redwood counties remain closed.

Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Blizzard 022323 004.jpg
A grader pushes snow away from the edge of North Shore Drive in Spicer on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area.

The blizzard warning continues through noon for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. The National Weather Service — Twin Cities said on Twitter that the last band of snow will finish up by noon with additional accumulations of 1-3 inches.

Northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota, will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout conditions in open areas.

