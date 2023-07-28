West Nile virus infects two horses in Kandiyohi County, one dying as result

WILLMAR — Two horses in Kandiyohi County contracted West Nile virus this week, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health reported Friday.

One horse, a 1-year-old quarter-horse colt, was unvaccinated and died from complications related to the illness. The other horse is a 21-year-old mare who recently received a West Nile virus booster dose prior to its infection and is recovering, according to a news release from the Board of Health.

The detections occurred on separate farms. The virus is believed to be circulating in mosquitoes in the county. Infected horses cannot spread the virus to people or other horses.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect horses from West Nile virus,” Dr. Heather Damico, senior veterinarian in charge of equine, said in the news release. “Historically, a lot of the reported cases we deal with in horses are either unvaccinated or undervaccinated, which means they didn’t receive their annual booster shot. Vaccines can prevent infection or reduce severity of disease if the horse is infected.”

West Nile virus is regularly found in Minnesota during the summer, and birds serve as the primary hosts of the disease. The virus circulates between infected birds and mosquitoes. Once infected, the mosquitoes can transmit the virus to horses or people.

The virus can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Infected horses may or may not show neurological symptoms including muscle tremors and lack of coordination.

In addition to vaccinations, horse owners can reduce environmental risks of West Nile virus by reducing mosquitoes:



Change water in drinking troughs every week.

Mow long grass.

Drain stagnant water puddles.

Remove items mosquitoes use for breeding grounds, including old tires and tin cans.

Place and maintain screens over windows and stable doors.

Use mosquito repellents to protect horses and people from mosquito bites.

This is a high-risk time of year for West Nile virus transmission. The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District has already reported West Nile virus in routine mosquito samples in several metro counties this summer, according to the release.

The virus has been detected, the board says, so don’t wait to vaccinate. Non-negative test results for West Nile virus disease must be reported to the Board of Animal Health.