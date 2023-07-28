Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

West Nile virus infects two horses in Kandiyohi County, one dying as result

Horse owners urged to vaccinate their animals during this high-risk time of year

Horse shot
West Nile virus is regularly found in Minnesota during the summer, and birds serve as the primary host of the disease. The virus circulates between infected birds and mosquitoes. Once infected, the mosquitoes can transmit the virus to horses or people.
West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:28 PM

WILLMAR — Two horses in Kandiyohi County contracted West Nile virus this week, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health reported Friday.

One horse, a 1-year-old quarter-horse colt, was unvaccinated and died from complications related to the illness. The other horse is a 21-year-old mare who recently received a West Nile virus booster dose prior to its infection and is recovering, according to a news release from the Board of Health.

More local news:

The detections occurred on separate farms. The virus is believed to be circulating in mosquitoes in the county. Infected horses cannot spread the virus to people or other horses.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect horses from West Nile virus,” Dr. Heather Damico, senior veterinarian in charge of equine, said in the news release. “Historically, a lot of the reported cases we deal with in horses are either unvaccinated or undervaccinated, which means they didn’t receive their annual booster shot. Vaccines can prevent infection or reduce severity of disease if the horse is infected.”

West Nile virus is regularly found in Minnesota during the summer, and birds serve as the primary hosts of the disease. The virus circulates between infected birds and mosquitoes. Once infected, the mosquitoes can transmit the virus to horses or people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virus can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Infected horses may or may not show neurological symptoms including muscle tremors and lack of coordination.

In addition to vaccinations, horse owners can reduce environmental risks of West Nile virus by reducing mosquitoes:

  • Change water in drinking troughs every week.
  • Mow long grass.
  • Drain stagnant water puddles.
  • Remove items mosquitoes use for breeding grounds, including old tires and tin cans.
  • Place and maintain screens over windows and stable doors.
  • Use mosquito repellents to protect horses and people from mosquito bites.

This is a high-risk time of year for West Nile virus transmission. The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District has already reported West Nile virus in routine mosquito samples in several metro counties this summer, according to the release.
The virus has been detected, the board says, so don’t wait to vaccinate. Non-negative test results for West Nile virus disease must be reported to the Board of Animal Health.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A Google maps screenshot of the Bethesda complex in Willmar, Minnesota and the land to the east owned by Bethesda that has been rezoned from agricultural to limited business.
Local
Willmar City Council OKs first step for Bethesda senior living expansion
9h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 28, 2023
10h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank Hospital.jpg
Health
Fairview, Sanford end merger talks; Sanford cites lack of support from 'certain Minnesota stakeholders'
22h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers’ bats help rout Rox, 12-4
16h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Development camp
College
After one season in Minnesota, Logan Cooley cashes in via entry-level Arizona Coyotes contract
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott