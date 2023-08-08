Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 8

News Local

Western Minnesota's Chippewa County to challenge new FEMA floodplain maps

New maps significantly increase amount of land in 100-year floodplain, worrying farmers about the impact on crop insurance costs.

Flooded field
A portion of a Chippewa County farm field near Granite Falls is flooded after heavy rains fell in this undated file photo. New maps developed by FEMA increase the amount of agricultural land considered to be in the 100-year floodplain in Chippewa County.
West Central Tribune file photo
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 6:11 AM

MONTEVIDEO — Chippewa County is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to hold off on its approval of new flood maps for the western Minnesota county and to revise them.

The new maps are believed to roughly triple the amount of land in the county to be included in the 100-year floodplain, although the exact acreage is not known to county officials.

While the maps include some residences and other structures that were not previously listed as being in the floodplain, the greater concern is the amount of agricultural land now included, Scott Williams, land and resource management director for the county, told the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 1.

Many of the affected landowners attended an open house meeting hosted by FEMA at the courthouse on July 19 for review of the maps, according to Williams and the commissioners.

They are concerned that the crop insurance costs for lands placed in the 100-year floodplain will increase significantly. Matt Gilbertson, chair of the County Board, said one farmer told him the increase could be as much as $85 an acre.

Many of the affected landowners contend that the new maps do not accurately show the flood risk for their lands.

They also point out that low points on the ditch banks described by FEMA as “breaches” could easily be rectified by placing a load or two of clay on the locations. They would like the opportunity to do so before the maps are adopted.

Williams said county officials share the concerns of the landowners. He said FEMA developed the maps based on a flyover of the county in 2010. Ground elevations determined by the flyover were used in calculating where water would flow during a 100-year flood event.

While the land elevations appear to be very accurate, Williams said the risk of water overtopping the ditch banks is not as great as the maps indicate.

For one, he and the commissioners said they do not believe FEMA used accurate data on the flow rates and capacity of the drainage systems. The commissioners said they believe the hydraulics of culverts on the systems were assumed rather than known.

They pointed out that the county does not have digital information that FEMA could have accessed on the size and flow capabilities of the choke points in the ditch system.

During discussions, they also raised questions about whether the ditch banks would allow overland flow into the channel as the FEMA models suggest, as well as FEMA’s computations on how flooding would occur.

They do not believe the agency took into account that most of the flow into the ditch channels comes from below-ground tile lines, and not over-the-surface flow.

They also agreed with landowners that some of the low points on the banks listed as breaches could be readily corrected, and said many may have already been changed. The flyover data is 13 years old, and ditch systems have been improved since, Williams pointed out.

The land and resource management director said he’s had calls from farmers and township officials asking if the county would take the lead in contesting the maps.

Gilbertson said one group of landowners has met with U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach ’s staff to seek help.

Commissioner Dave Nordaune said he also reached out to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for assistance.

Submitted / Courtesy of Chippewa County Floodwaters were on the verge of reaching a crest of 21.3 feet in Montevideo late Friday afternoon. This photo taken from a drone shows the waters in Lagoon Park on Thursday.
Floodwaters were on the verge of reaching a crest of 21.3 feet in Montevideo in 2019. This photo taken from a drone shows the waters in Lagoon Park in Montevideo. The new levee in Montevideo is complete but has not yet been certified
Contributed / Chippewa County

The county faces a challenge in contesting the maps, according to Williams. FEMA officials indicated that information from a certified engineer would be required for any appeal. That would make a case-by-case appeal of the affected areas very expensive to do, Williams said.

He said the county is in a difficult position as being among the last in the country to have the FEMA maps readied for adoption. The county is also unique for the many open ditches and extensive drainage systems it has, he explained.

The completion of the maps was delayed as the agency waited for the completion of the new levee in Montevideo. The new levee has not yet been certified, according to Williams. He believes FEMA would like to have the new maps adopted this fall.

The commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to ask FEMA to reconsider the maps and told Williams to contact townships and other affected landowners to join in the request.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
