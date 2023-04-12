99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Western Minnesota's Lac qui Parle County issues flood advisory

The west branch of the Lac qui Parle River is expected to reach minor flood stage Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow melt is creating flooding issues on rural roadways in the area, including this Renville County township road.
Contributed
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:48 PM

MADISON — Lac qui Parle County has issued an advisory that minor flooding is anticipated Wednesday and Thursday due to snowmelt.

There is a potential for minor flooding along the west branch of the Lac qui Parle River in Dawson in western Minnesota.

Current projections are that the river will crest at 39.0 feet on Thursday evening. That is just below the 39.7-foot level at which water reaches the Diagonal Street Bridge.

Waters are expected to begin declining after Thursday evening.

The projected crest compares to a 38.2 feet crest on April 25, 2018.

