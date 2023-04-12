Western Minnesota's Lac qui Parle County issues flood advisory

MADISON — Lac qui Parle County has issued an advisory that minor flooding is anticipated Wednesday and Thursday due to snowmelt.

There is a potential for minor flooding along the west branch of the Lac qui Parle River in Dawson in western Minnesota.

Current projections are that the river will crest at 39.0 feet on Thursday evening. That is just below the 39.7-foot level at which water reaches the Diagonal Street Bridge.

Waters are expected to begin declining after Thursday evening.

The projected crest compares to a 38.2 feet crest on April 25, 2018.