Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Western Minnesota's Swift County focusing on staffing struggles

Swift County approved a contract with a recruitment firm for its finance director post after two applicants declined the position.

The Swift County Courthouse in Benson.
The Swift County Courthouse in Benson.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 4:12 AM

BENSON — The Swift County Board of Commissioners took action last week to address staffing shortages that are hampering the ability to provide services and proving costly as the county contracts for outside help.

The action came as Board Chair Pete Peterson warned that a failure to address the staffing issues could cost the county one of its latest recruits, County Administrator Tesa Tomaschett.

READ MORE

“If things don’t change, I’m going to predict that by fall we will add one more to the list to look for, (and) that is going to be administrator,” Peterson said during discussions at the June 6 meeting.

He said the administrator — who began her duties in February — has been forced to devote much of her time to assisting in financial matters due to the shortage of staffing in the Finance Department. The department includes two employees handling a workload the commissioners believe requires four people.

“(There) isn’t anybody who can serve two masters successfully,” said Peterson. “We’re setting her up to fail if we don’t get her some well-needed help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesa Tomaschett, Swift County Administrator
Tesa Tomaschett, Swift County Administrator
Contributed

The commissioners took steps toward that need. They approved contracting with David Drown and Associates at a cost of $8,000 to recruit a finance director. The decision came after a failed motion to revert to an auditor/treasurer model for county management.

Commissioners Larry Mahoney and Ed Pederson offered the motion to return to the auditor/treasurer model, but Commissioners Gary Hendrickx, Eric Rudningen and Peterson defeated it.

Before offering his motion, Mahoney said he knew of two persons interested in applying for an auditor/treasurer position, but not a finance director position. He pointed out that the county previously had offered the financial director position to two applicants. Both declined it.

Swift CIMG_4688.jpg
Swift County's move to a new management model has seen its struggles as the county experiences difficulties in filling positions and the previous departures of two experienced elected officials. The door for the Taxpayer Service Center in the courthouse is shown on June 6, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Rudningen reported that at a recent meeting with an employees committee known as Enhancing the Organization, the members voted 6 to 3 to continue with the county’s new management structure. The management structure divvies the duties of certain row offices — including auditor, treasurer and assessor — to appointed department heads.

Along with approving the contract for a recruitment firm to find a finance director, the commissioners supported advertising for a finance technician for the department. They agreed that the department should include a full staffing of four, including a director and three technicians.

Administrator Tomaschett said she was recently faced with situations when she was twice unable to respond to assistance requests. Two staff members were out, and she was not able to provide the help requested.

“Not something I want to say once, much less twice in a day,” she said of having to say no to the requests.

The administrator told the commissioners that she is also concerned that taxpayers are not being properly served due to the lack of a finance director. There are important decisions on investing county funds and overseeing those funds that are best provided by a qualified professional, she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The county is currently contracting with Abdo Financial Services, of Edina, for assistance in the Finance Department. That contract expires June 19, and the commissioners agreed they would at their next meeting consider extending it.

Along with the Finance Department needs, the commissioners also took up discussions on the vacant county engineer position and a vacant assistant county attorney position.

The commissioners voiced support for a contract with Stevens County to provide interim highway engineer services at a flat rate of $7,088 a month, rather than on an hourly basis, as is now the case. Stevens County Engineer Todd Larson commits a minimum of two days per week to Swift County under the agreement.

The commissioners also expressed a willingness to find help in recruiting an assistant county attorney. Tomaschett told the commissioners that County Attorney Danielle Olson is not aware of a firm that recruits for this help.

Joe_Tschida_Web.jpg
Joe Tschida, director, Swift County Public and Property Services Department
Contributed

The county has been moving toward an appointed department head model of management in recent years. The staffing situation became more pressing with the departures of former Treasurer Ron Vadnais and Auditor Kim Saterbak.

121121.n.wct.SwiftTreasurer.jpg
Local
Swift County making treasurer an appointed position
The Swift County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a change to make the office of treasurer an appointed, rather than elected, position, but there was debate over a two-year contract with Treasurer Ron Vadnais to continue in his role. Commissioner Ed Pederson said the county was not being consistent.
December 16, 2021 04:11 PM

The commissioners appointed Assessor Joe Tschida as department head for the newly created Public and Property Services Department. The department is responsible for many of the duties previously handled by the assessor, auditor and treasurer positions.

Tschida and his staff are also responsible for elections administration and tax collection, and will likely hold on to the election duties for the foreseeable future.

During discussions on June 6, Commissioner Rudningen noted that it would be important for consistency to keep election duties in the office. Training for upcoming elections has already been underway, and it’s possible the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg School District could hold a referendum before year’s end, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Tom Cherveny:
The night belonged to the Dassel - Cokato Chargers Marching Band, as the high school musicians won the overall grand prize as well as overall honors for drum major, winds, drumline, and color guard in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition held in Montevideo on June 12, 2023.
Community
Dassel-Cokato Chargers shine during Fiesta Days marching band competition
The Dassel-Cokato Marching Chargers claim top honors in Fiesta Days marching band competition in Montevideo.
June 13, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Plans to redevelop the Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park call for reducing the number of campsites to provide "quality over quantity." The campground was originally designed before today's larger RV's and campers were the norm, and can be crowded.
Northland Outdoors
New funds for Minnesota parks and trails raises hopes for improving Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park
Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park is one of the most popular in the state park system, and is often crowded. A rebuilding plan calls for reducing the number of campsites to provide "quality over quantity."
June 09, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
State Representative Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, left and State Senator Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, held a town hall meeting to provide a wrap up on the latest legislative session on June 1, 2023 in Granite Falls.
Local
With session over, two west central Minnesota Republican legislators warn what is to come
State Representative Chris Swedzinski and Senator Gary Dahms charge that the DFL-controlled legislature went too far in policy and spending bills.
June 03, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Benson Braves logo
Local
Benson Public Schools mulls decision on whether to keep Braves as mascot
New legislation requires schools to end use of Native American mascots unless they seek an exemption from state's 11 tribal nations and Tribal Nations Education Committee.
June 03, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
Amy Nieland
Local
Central Community Transit to offer fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1
June 14, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
WCT.STOCK.CrashReport.png
Local
Prinsburg, Minnesota, man suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle rollover
June 14, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Crash Report FSA
Local
Teenage passenger ejected, suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash near Clarkfield, Minnesota
June 14, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott