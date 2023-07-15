Willmar administrator says city can choose to build new for less

WILLMAR — During previous Willmar City Council presentations regarding the many options for a new city hall and community center, the council has been presented with estimates for renovating and repurposing the JCPenney building, renovating the Willmar Community Center and building both new.

Estimates provided by both Willmar Ten Investors and BKV Group to renovate and repurpose the vacant JCPenney in the Uptown Willmar mall are approximately $18 million to $22 million.

Remodeling or building a new community center and building a new city hall would cost an estimated $25 million to $34 million, according to all the information that has been presented by BKV Group at previous meetings. However, Valiant told the council at the June 10 work session that it can set a budget for less.

“You’ve got to remember, those are estimates, and until you sit down and put a pencil and a drawing to where you are going to go, you will never know the price,” she said. “You have to pick the site, and if you want to go there, then we sit down and start doing the drawing. And if you want to spend $20 million, they’ll design you a $20 million building. It does not have to be $34 million.”

Valiant also questioned what the usage of the Willmar Community Center will be like in 15 years, and if it really needs the amount of space included in the designs which have been presented.

“Just think what the use of a community center’s going to be like in 15 years. Is it going to be even close to what we’re using it now?” she asked. “Do we really need 18,000 or 20,000, what was it, 18,000-square-foot community center? I don’t think we’re going to need that type of community center in 15 years. These are long-term visions.”

She informed the council that it will be presented tax impact information at the Monday, July 17, City Council meeting.

Valiant aired her frustrations that there is so much focus on the community center, stating that when this started being discussed years ago it was only a new city hall.

“Is that what you want to focus on?” she asked. “Is the outlook for city hall, and for our staff that are, I mean, the age of our staff now, our staff that’s going to be here for the next 20, 30 years — are we just going to let that stay status quo?”

Councilor Julie Asmus responded that she thought they were one and the same when the council is talking about combining a building.

“I feel like the focus is on the community center, because that is what we are hearing about,” Councilor Carl Shuldes said, noting people don’t have strong feelings about the location of city hall. “People don’t — I’m not going to say they don’t care, that’s not right, that’s not accurate — but the passion is about where the community center is going.”