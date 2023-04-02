Willmar area Republican lawmakers frustrated by direction of current Minnesota legislative session

SPICER — The 93rd session of the Minnesota Legislature is turning into one for the history books, with bills being considered, and some already passed and signed, that cover hot button topics from guns to marijuana and transgender rights to abortion protections .

It is also a session that local Republican lawmakers, Rep. Dave Baker , R-Willmar, Rep. Dean Urdahl ,R-Grove City, and Sen. Andrew Lang ,R-Olivia, probably won't look back on fondly.

"The first four weeks I had the wind knocked out of me. I was like what do I do, I don't want to be here," Baker said, referencing the early bills passed and signed by Gov. Walz with little if any Republican support or input.

Baker, Urdahl and Lang held a town hall meeting Saturday at the GrandStay Hotel and Suites in Spicer. Despite the late season snowstorm, a good crowd of constituents attended the meeting to hear from their legislators about what is going on in St. Paul. The three discussed bills, Gov. Tim Walz's budget and took questions and comments from the audience.

"This is probably one of the most challenging sessions I have been a part of for sure," Lang said.

A big worry of the three lawmakers is the ballooning of the state's budget. Baker said Walz and the DFL plan to spend every cent of a $17.5 billion surplus to pay for a new crop of programs. It is an over 30 percent increase in state spending in one budget cycle.

The concern is much of the surplus is one-time funds, meaning additional revenue will need to be raised to keep new programs going and funded for years to come.

Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, speaks Saturday, April 1, 2023, at a legislative town hall meeting at the GrandStay Hotel in Spicer. Lang said he hopes Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers leave just a little bit of the historic surplus for a rainy day, instead of spending it all on new government programs. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"We have to raise taxes to pay for it in the future," Urdahl said. "Ten years ago our budget was $35 billion, now they are at $71 billion. They have more than doubled the budget in 10 years."

Lang said schools will be hurt by the increase in spending and mandated programs. While schools are set to see an increase in funding from the state , with all the new mandates coming down, they will most likely need to increase property tax levies to pay for everything, he said.

Urdahl said MACCRAY will need an additional $2.8 million and Del Brouwer, New London-Spicer School Board member, said his district could see more than $3 million in additional expenses plus have to hire 17 new teachers.

"Most school districts will see probably a substantial increase in funding at the same time they are seeing an even bigger increase in requirements," Lang said. "They are going to be behind in the next biennium."

In the first two months of the session, more than 3,000 bills have been introduced in the state Legislature. While most won't even get a committee hearing, it is turning into a very busy session.

A bill that is hanging on from last session is the $1.9 billion capital infrastructure bill that contains funding for road, bridge, water, recreation and other projects across the state. This includes funding for many projects in the region. Urdahl sits on the House Capital Investment Committee which deals with the bonding bill.

"We bond to take care of property we own, to help keep down local property taxes, to meet the infrastructure needs of the state of Minnesota," Urdahl said, who is optimistic that a bill will be passed.

Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, talks with a constituent at the end of the town hall meeting Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the GrandStay Hotel in Spicer. Urdahl sits on the House Capital Investment Committee and said he is hopeful a bonding bill will be passed this session. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

A bill that was discussed at length during the town hall, both by lawmakers and concerned residents, was paid family leave . It would allow an employee to take 12 weeks of paid leave to take care of a family member plus another 12 weeks if they themselves are ill. Most businesses in the state would be required to offer the benefit, regardless of size.

While some of the state's surplus would go toward starting the program, its main funding source would be a new payroll tax that will be paid by employers, though they can pass half of it on to the employee. Small business owners are not only concerned about the new tax, but also the possibility of having employees out for six months during a labor shortage.

"There are parts of it I don't mind, because giving time for families isn't a bad thing. But the way they are doing it is very crippling to business," Baker said.

Baker said he offered another option, allowing employers to voluntarily choose what kind of family leave policy they will offer. Baker's plan would also create a state program that individual workers can join if their employer doesn't offer paid family leave. It is similar to what New Hampshire offers, Baker said.

"There is a way to do this without the stick and a mandate on everybody," Baker said.

Other bills and laws were touched on during the meeting, including universal free school lunches, the transgender refugee bill to protect people seeking gender-affirming care in Minnesota, gun legislation such as a red-flag law to create a process to seize guns from people deemed dangerous and the clean energy standard . Baker said these social issue laws are trying to change Minnesota overnight and that many of these bills might make for great headlines but not necessarily good law.

"It is going in a direction I never thought I would see in the state of Minnesota," Baker said. "We are just really, really concerned things are going way too fast."

Rep. Dave Baker, center, and Sen. Andrew Lang, back left, speak to constituents at the end of the town hall meeting Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the GrandStay Hotel in Spicer. Despite the latest snowstorm and challenging road conditions, a large crowd attended the meeting. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

It is also all going the Democrats' way. While that is to be expected when they hold the House, Senate and governor's mansion, the three local Republican lawmakers had hoped for more bipartisanship.

"My frustration is we have a governor that is supposed to be the reasonable one, bring us together, One Minnesota. I have never been more frustrated," Baker said. "We are having a hard time going down there every week right now, to go into this arena when our voices are not heard."

However, until the Republicans are able to take back at least one of the houses of government, they will have little say in the direction that state is going.

"We will keep on fighting to make sure this does not become Minifornia. You have to fight, we have to fight," Urdahl said. "Let's hope that people wake up."