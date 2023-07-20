6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Willmar celebrates new outdoor fitness court in Sperry Park

The court is the first of 10 to be installed in Minnesota through with the help of grant funding from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign.

Fitness Court 071923 001.jpg
Willmar Police Department Officer Michael Christensen, right, competes against Jalen Cabrera of the Willmar Fire Department in an exercise relay during the grand opening of the new fitness court in Sperry Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 6:11 AM

WILLMAR — The city of Willmar on Wednesday celebrated the opening of the first outdoor fitness court in Minnesota, located in Sperry Park on Homewood Avenue Northeast.

The fitness court was made possible with a grant to the city of $70,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign. An additional $25,000 was granted for the creation and installation of artwork on the wall of the fitness court.

The artwork of Willmar native Sonja Madsen is featured at the outdoor fitness court, and she was presented a $3,000 check at the event for her design.

Fitness Court 071923 002.jpg
Bukata Hayes, who serves as vice president of racial and health equity and is the chief equity officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, speaks during the grand opening of the new fitness court in Sperry Park in Willmar on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“This is such a surreal moment for me,” Madsen said. “I’ve never done anything on this caliber and to have a permanent installation in my hometown, to get to be a part of the welcoming atmosphere and do my part to reflect the interconnectedness of our community is just a surreal opportunity and I am beyond honored.”

The remainder of the funds to complete the court, $145,000, were from Willmar Parks and Recreation capital improvement funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE

“I remember this park when I was growing up as a kid,” said event emcee James Miller. “There was nothing here. And then there were tennis courts, and then the tennis courts became pickleball courts. Now, with the playground and this — this is really such an awesome thing to see, especially when we can look across the street and see Robbins Island Regional Park and all the things going on there and just the continued growth and opportunities here for the city of Willmar.”

Willmar is the first of 10 communities throughout Minnesota selected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to join the initiative to install free outdoor fitness courts in its community.

Fitness Court 071923 005.jpg
Artwork by artist Sonja Madsen, a Willmar native, is incorporated into the new fitness court in Sperry Park. It opened Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Former Mayor Marv Calvin also offered his comments, noting the impact that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has had on the community of Willmar.

“I remember sitting at the first meeting at the Willmar Area Community Foundation and Wendy Foley was there talking about some things Blue Cross and Blue Shield could do in our community to make an impact to decrease obesity, decrease people being sedentary and getting people out and making things happen,” he said, adding that Blue Cross at that time was interested in investing about $2 million into the city of Willmar.

He recalled the work of Tanya Rosenau, who came to town from Oklahoma for the event. “She was on a steering committee along with a lot of other civic-minded people and they said, ‘You know what, we want Willmar parks to look a little bit different than they do today,’” Calvin said, adding that the dog park at Lions Park was really the “springboard to what happened around the parks being redone in the city of Willmar.”

Fitness Court 071923 003.jpg
The newly opened fitness court waits to be used following the grand opening in Sperry Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Destination Playground at Robbins Island Regional Park was another project that was completed with the assistance of a $250,000 grant from Blue Cross, Calvin said.

“It’s great to once again be celebrating a long and strong partnership between BCBS and the city of Willmar,” said Bukata Hayes, vice president and chief equity officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, noting Blue Cross’ job is to listen, learn, partner and act with communities. “This is another example of that idea of how we partner in community to get results that community believes are necessary as they continue to grow.

“I know that all of us appreciate and recognize our responsibility in advancing good health for all and addressing the inequities that can keep good health out of reach for some of us,” Hayes said, noting that 80% of health factors are social determinants outside of medical intervention. “We understand where we live, work, play and age through life, along with things such as race, education and financial stability, housing and other factors all play a huge role in our overall health.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness Court 071923 004.jpg
Jalen Cabrera of the Willmar Fire Department does pushups while competing against the Wilmar Police Department in a relay race during the grand opening of the new fitness court in Sperry Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

He explained that the outdoor fitness court helps to overcome accessibility factors that may lead to poor health by providing free exercise equipment and exercise programs to help overcome those factors that may lead to poor health due to the inability to access.

“Improving the health of a population is a team sport, it’s a community sport, we must work together into the long term and for the long term to actualize a healthier future for all our communities,” Hayes concluded.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
A graphic image of an outdoor fitness court showing people working on various types of exercise equipment.
Local
Free fitness court to open July 19 in Willmar's Sperry Park
The city of Willmar, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign provided funds for the construction of the fitness court, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
RailroadClosing.png
Local
Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance beginning July 17
The crossing is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 21.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Leslie Valiant
Members Only
Local
Willmar administrator says city can choose to build new for less
During discussion of a new Willmar City Hall and Community Center during a work session July 10, City Administrator Leslie Valiant told the council it could decide its budget to build new.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Andy Weiner
Members Only
Local
Mall owner unsure why three Willmar councilors don't trust him
Andy Weiner is the president of RockStep Capital, which owns the Willmar and many other mall and retail outlets in the U.S. Three members of the Willmar City Council said this week they don't trust mall ownership.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Offices 032123 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mall site for city hall/community center divides Willmar council
Councilor Justin Ask during a work session July 10 pointed out that community feedback tells councilors the community is in favor of the JCPenney location for a new city hall and community center.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Farm Rite Equipment construction 071323 001.jpg
Local
Farm-Rite Equipment in Willmar begins construction of new building
The new $4 million, 26,000-square-foot shop and office/showroom is being constructed at the dealership's current Willmar location. In conjunction with the project, the city of Willmar will be constructing a stormwater pond located on the southern portion of the property.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Erica Dischino / TribuneWillmar Municipal Utilities keeps equipment and large vehicles in a building on Benson Avenue Southwest, near the downtown offices but separate. A new, combined facility has been under discussion by the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission, but the downtown location may not be feasible.
Members Only
Local
Willmar City Council prepared to make one city hall/community center decision — WMU can remain separate
The Willmar City Council decision that will be made at its Monday, July 17, meeting will allow Willmar Municipal Utilities to move forward with its long-term plans that have been delayed for months due to council indecision.
Jul 12
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
mndot-6.png
Local
Open house set July 13 for US Highway 12 project in Willmar
A meeting for a future project to resurface a section of U.S. Highway 12 in Willmar and reconfigure it to three lanes will take place on Thursday, July 13, at the Willmar Public Library, 410 Fifth St. S.W. The public is invited to stop by at their convenience from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
City hall and community center to be discussed Monday, July 10, during Willmar City Council work session
The Willmar City Council during a work session Monday will also go into a closed session to review the current results of a wage compensation study as part of labor negotiation strategy.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
willmar-schools-web.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board on July 10 to consider calling a referendum Nov. 7 for levy and bonding
The Willmar School Board is expected to ask voters to approve up to a $750-per-pupil operating levy and bonding of $6.1 million for a new Middle School gymnasium.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 20, 2023
54m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 20, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Burglary of New London, Minnesota, hemp business leads to juvenile charges
14h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne