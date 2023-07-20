Willmar celebrates new outdoor fitness court in Sperry Park

WILLMAR — The city of Willmar on Wednesday celebrated the opening of the first outdoor fitness court in Minnesota, located in Sperry Park on Homewood Avenue Northeast.

The fitness court was made possible with a grant to the city of $70,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign. An additional $25,000 was granted for the creation and installation of artwork on the wall of the fitness court.

The artwork of Willmar native Sonja Madsen is featured at the outdoor fitness court, and she was presented a $3,000 check at the event for her design.

Bukata Hayes, who serves as vice president of racial and health equity and is the chief equity officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, speaks during the grand opening of the new fitness court in Sperry Park in Willmar on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“This is such a surreal moment for me,” Madsen said. “I’ve never done anything on this caliber and to have a permanent installation in my hometown, to get to be a part of the welcoming atmosphere and do my part to reflect the interconnectedness of our community is just a surreal opportunity and I am beyond honored.”

The remainder of the funds to complete the court, $145,000, were from Willmar Parks and Recreation capital improvement funds.

“I remember this park when I was growing up as a kid,” said event emcee James Miller. “There was nothing here. And then there were tennis courts, and then the tennis courts became pickleball courts. Now, with the playground and this — this is really such an awesome thing to see, especially when we can look across the street and see Robbins Island Regional Park and all the things going on there and just the continued growth and opportunities here for the city of Willmar.”

Willmar is the first of 10 communities throughout Minnesota selected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to join the initiative to install free outdoor fitness courts in its community.

Artwork by artist Sonja Madsen, a Willmar native, is incorporated into the new fitness court in Sperry Park. It opened Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Former Mayor Marv Calvin also offered his comments, noting the impact that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has had on the community of Willmar.

“I remember sitting at the first meeting at the Willmar Area Community Foundation and Wendy Foley was there talking about some things Blue Cross and Blue Shield could do in our community to make an impact to decrease obesity, decrease people being sedentary and getting people out and making things happen,” he said, adding that Blue Cross at that time was interested in investing about $2 million into the city of Willmar.

He recalled the work of Tanya Rosenau, who came to town from Oklahoma for the event. “She was on a steering committee along with a lot of other civic-minded people and they said, ‘You know what, we want Willmar parks to look a little bit different than they do today,’” Calvin said, adding that the dog park at Lions Park was really the “springboard to what happened around the parks being redone in the city of Willmar.”

The newly opened fitness court waits to be used following the grand opening in Sperry Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Destination Playground at Robbins Island Regional Park was another project that was completed with the assistance of a $250,000 grant from Blue Cross, Calvin said.

“It’s great to once again be celebrating a long and strong partnership between BCBS and the city of Willmar,” said Bukata Hayes, vice president and chief equity officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, noting Blue Cross’ job is to listen, learn, partner and act with communities. “This is another example of that idea of how we partner in community to get results that community believes are necessary as they continue to grow.

“I know that all of us appreciate and recognize our responsibility in advancing good health for all and addressing the inequities that can keep good health out of reach for some of us,” Hayes said, noting that 80% of health factors are social determinants outside of medical intervention. “We understand where we live, work, play and age through life, along with things such as race, education and financial stability, housing and other factors all play a huge role in our overall health.”

Jalen Cabrera of the Willmar Fire Department does pushups while competing against the Wilmar Police Department in a relay race during the grand opening of the new fitness court in Sperry Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

He explained that the outdoor fitness court helps to overcome accessibility factors that may lead to poor health by providing free exercise equipment and exercise programs to help overcome those factors that may lead to poor health due to the inability to access.

“Improving the health of a population is a team sport, it’s a community sport, we must work together into the long term and for the long term to actualize a healthier future for all our communities,” Hayes concluded.