Willmar City Charter amendment fails due to single no vote

WILLMAR — An amendment to the city of Willmar’s Charter failed March 6 when Councilor Tom Butterfield was the sole no vote.

The City Charter may be amended only by a unanimous vote of the City Council and the mayor following a public hearing, or by placing the question on a ballot for voters to decide.

Tom Butterfield West Central Tribune file photo

The council was provided with the recommended amendment at its Feb. 6 meeting when setting the public hearing. The amendment would have addressed the way in which the city’s five-year capital improvement plan is prepared.

The amendment would bring that portion of the City Charter into compliance with current and historical practices of the preparation of the plan, according to Charter Commission member Richard Engan, who presented the amendment during the public hearing conducted during the March 6 City Council meeting.

As currently written, the Charter says the Planning Commission "shall prepare and submit" to the council the capital improvement report of recommended improvements "which in the opinion of the commission are necessary or desirable" in the next five-year period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related:







Engan explained that the Planning Commission requested the amendment because it is not the body that prepares the plan. The mayor, city administrator and city staff prepare the plan, the Planning Commission reviews it, and the City Council ultimately approves it.

“(The amendment) would take away from the Planning Commission the responsibility to prepare the five-year plan,” Engan said. “But, it is probably the most important planning document prepared for the city every year, so having it reviewed by the Planning Commission is reasonable.”

The amended language recommended by the Charter Commission would have tasked the Planning Commission with the "review" of the capital improvement report containing "recommended capital improvements which are necessary or desirable" in the next five-year period.

Butterfield questioned why “in the opinion of the commission” was deleted as part of the changes.

Noting that he wrote the amendment for the Charter Commission, City Attorney Robert Scott explained that preparing the plan is not primarily the responsibility of the Planning Commission, but the Planning Commission reviews it and offers comments.

He further explained that the ultimate decision of what to include in the plan lies with the City Council.

“It’s consistent with the idea that the capital improvement report originates in another body,” Scott said. “It isn’t really the Planning Commission that starts that process. That’s my understanding of the change.”

Councilor Justin Ask asked Butterfield if he would be in agreement with the amendment if the “in the opinion of the Commission” language remained in the Charter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's just like changing the Constitution,” Butterfield said. “Once you go forward with something, it’s hard to get something back. At this point in time, I’m not willing to do anything until I look a little bit more into this. … I won’t complain if they brought it back somehow or someway or if they brought it back to the voters. … Right now, we have more time to look forward to how we want to proceed with this.”

Scott explained to the council that if the Charter Commission is determined to amend the City Charter, it could make additional language changes and bring it back to the council, or it could decide to place the question on the ballot during a municipal election.

Engan said there would be a Charter Commission meeting in a couple of months and he thinks the commission would be amenable to making additional changes and trying again.

“The issue seems to be that there should be a road map of how the city wants to prepare a five-year capital plan and who should do it,” Engan said. “I don’t think we’re saying who should do it, but we’re only saying the Planning Commission is not the body to do it. … It seems the Charter should reflect how the city wants to do this important document.”