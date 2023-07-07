Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar City Council approves promotion of Justin DeLeeuw to public works director

Justin DeLeeuw has been with the Willmar Public Works Department for 18 years, most recently holding the position of public works operator.

DeLeeuw.Justin.jpg
Willmar Public Works Director Justin DeLeeuw
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 3:04 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday approved the promotion of Justin DeLeeuw to public works director. He will be replacing Gary Manzer, who retires in August.

“He has been an informal leader, I guess I would call him, within the leadership so far and now to put him into more of a leadership position is the step that we chose to make,” said Willmar Human Resources Director LuAnn Sietsema.

Sietsma, along with Councilor Julie Asmus, City Administrator Leslie Valiant, Manzer, City Operations Director Kyle Box, and city engineer Jared Voge of Bolton & Menk were all on the interview committee that made the selection.

DeLeeuw has worked in the Willmar Public Works Department for 18 years, most recently holding the position of public works operator.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity, very humbled,” he said. “If you had asked me 18 years ago if this was an opportunity, I probably would have laughed and said, ‘Absolutely not.’ Just to be able to be in this position working with the staff that we have, the administration, council, Mayor, all the other departments — I’ve worked with them throughout the years. I’m just, again, very humbled, very grateful. I know I have a lot to learn, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Councilor Carl Shuldes said he has know DeLeeuw for 25 years and that “this is a huge honor for the city."

“You know we do a lot of hiring in this group, right? You’ve got 18 years on right now, what’s your plan?” asked Councilor Mike O’Brien, to which DeLeeuw replied, “My plan is at least another 18 more.”

“Justin, I’m anxious to have you on the team as the director,” said Mayor Doug Reese, listing former public works directors that he has worked with throughout the years. “You have big shoes to fill. And you can do it, we know you can.”

The Public Works director position is grade 19, with a salary range of $108,202.84 to $140,663.70.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
