Willmar City Council approves zoning text and map amendment to create general business two zoning district

The Willmar Planning and Development Department is working to amend its general business zoning ordinance to create distinct business districts throughout the city.

General Business Two District 062923 001.jpg
A man walks to his car with wooden boards in hand on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after shopping at Menards along First Street South in Willmar, part of the new general business two zoning district. It is home to large-scale, big-box retail stores including Menards.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:55 AM

WILLMAR — Willmar is on its way to creating distinct districts in which to place businesses after the Willmar City Council on June 20 approved a text and map amendment of the zoning ordinance.

The action creates a general business two zoning district south of Willmar Avenue along First Street South.

This is an attempt at making the city’s business zoning more business-friendly and efficient for city staff, according to Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker, who explained a lot of this came about with the rezoning of Uptown Willmar and Skylark Mall from the shopping center district to the general business district.

Justice Walker
Justice Walker, Willmar Planning and Development Director
Contributed / City of Willmar
“So right now, just for how it was operating, people were coming to us with multiple text amendments, multiple map requests, and that’s just not how you administer the zoning code,” Walker said. “For us, this was just kind of a part of looking at it and trying to make it more efficient for businesses and working with people.”

He told the council that businesses can be categorized into four distinct uses — large-scale retail, industrial, neighborhood-scale retail and office/commercial-type businesses.

General Business Two District 062923 002.jpg
Big-box store retailers Runnings and Menards sit facing each other at the southern end of First Street South within the newly designated general business two zoning district in Willmar. Signs of the two stores are shown Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“From a staff level, and I think also the Planning Commission level, we really talked about kind of looking at these four distinct areas and then kind of separating them out into these different zones,” Walker said.

The general business two district will be a home for large-scale, big-box retail, such as Walmart, Target, Menards and Runnings. Businesses within this district will have a larger footprint with larger lot sizes and have more of a regional draw for people throughout the region coming to town for shopping or entertainment, according to Walker.

Future zoning and map amendments that will come before the council for approval in the next couple of months will create two additional districts.

One will be for smaller-scale retail that has a more walkable, neighborhood type feel along First Street South north of Willmar Avenue; along U.S. Highway 12 (Litchfield Avenue Southwest); between Seventh and 10th Street Southwest; and Lakeland Avenue Northeast near the Trentwood Circle.

General Business Two District 062923 003.jpg
Traffic drives along First Street South in Willmar on Thursday, June 29, 2023. This area is part of the newly designated zoning district called general business two, which is located along First Street South south of Willmar Avenue. A text and map amendment to the zoning ordinance were approved June 20 by the City Council.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
“We are trying to cultivate a sense of place, kind of, in this more pedestrian-feel environment north of Willmar Avenue, where there’s a lot more housing, more dense and more concentration of businesses where people are more likely to walk back and forth,” Walker said.

The other proposed district will be for more industrial-type businesses such as Marcus Construction and Farm-Rite along portions of U.S. Highway 12 and along U.S. Highway 71 going north of the First Street South bridge and south of Minnesota Highway 23.

A public hearing for those zoning amendments will take place at the July 5 Planning Commission meeting, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the City Office Building located at 333 Sixth St. S.W.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
