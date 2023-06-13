Willmar City Council hears more options for a new city hall and community center

WILLMAR — Willmar City Council during a work session Monday heard a presentation from BKV Group regarding options for Willmar City Hall and Willmar Community Center.

Design firm BKV Group has previously presented several options, and the City Council has also heard the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal for purchasing and renovating the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a combined city hall and community center.

The City Council approved an extension of BKV Group's contract in April on the advice of the city attorney to allow the architect and design firm to come up with its own proposal for the renovation of the JCPenney building after the council heard Willmar Ten's proposal for the building.

City Attorney Robert Scott explained to the council that if it chose the Willmar Ten proposal for the JCPenney site without a competitive bidding process, it would have to justify that decision by providing a list of findings.

The extended contract also included providing a structural review and plans for remodeling the current Willmar Community Center and a site concept and cost estimate for a shared office building for City Hall and the Willmar Municipal Utilities at a separate location.

Willmar City Council will continue discussion regarding a new city hall and community center at a future work session, according to City Administrator Leslie Valiant. The next scheduled work session is July 10.

Mayor Doug Reese and Councilors Justin Ask and Tom Butterfield were not present during the meeting, but those who were in attendance briefly shared their thoughts on which direction they would like to go for a new city hall and community center.

All councilors agree that they want to move forward in a direction that they see as best for the taxpayers and the city.

Valiant also shared her thoughts on where she thought the city hall and community center should be located, as well as revealing a new opportunity for the city with the National Guard planning on leaving its facility at 614 North Hwy. 71.

“Of course, I understand everybody wants the JCPenney site because they think it’s central, but in the future of the city, we are growing north. If we look further out than just one or two years, that north side is really, I say, where our community is going to be going,” Valiant said, noting there is a lot of open property in that area.

She explained that the National Guard Armory would be a good fit for Willmar Public Works with three mechanical bays and lots of office space, and a future comprehensive plan for the city to acquire land in that area would provide the city with the opportunity to create a governmental corridor.

Encouraging the council to pick a site and set a budget, Valiant also asked what the city would do with the other city-owned sites and the City Auditorium.

“We still have three sites that we are still going to have to have power to, we are still going to have to maintain, we’re still going to have to continue operations, or not, particularly operations, but we’re still going to have to continue to maintain those buildings until we decide what to do with them,” she said.

Valiant was speaking about the current City Offices and Willmar City Auditorium in downtown Willmar and the Willmar Community Center site on Business 71.

Councilors Rick Fagerlie and Julie Asmus remain supportive of a city hall and community center in the former JCPenney building based on it being centrally located in the community with easy access for seniors and children who will be using the community center, and that it will cost less money for taxpayers.

“I think being centrally located in the city is an ideal location. I think, more accessible to people,” Asmus said. “I think the cost savings is very appealing to me, if, again, we have work to do with the auditorium.”

She shared her thought that some of that cost savings between building new and renovating the JCPenney building could be put toward the City Auditorium, which either needs to be demolished or repaired .

Councilors Vicki Davis and Audrey Nelsen are not in favor of the JCPenney location for a new city hall and community center based on their concerns about the age of the building and it potentially being attached to what they consider a failing mall.

They were both in favor of building new at the current site of the Willmar Community Center or Nelsen also thought looking into the option of building a new city hall in conjunction with a new facility for Willmar Municipal Utilities would be a good option.

“The cheaper option may not be the best option,” Davis said. “It would be cheaper upfront, but in the long run, it could end up costing us more, because we don’t know how the mall is going to fare. … I don’t think we should expect the city to fix the mall. That feels like a big gamble to me and, as a council member, I’m not willing to gamble.”

Councilor Michael O’Brien did not share his thoughts on the presentation or any of the design concepts or potential locations.

Councilor Carl Shuldes shared, “I just echo what Julie and Audrey have said, that we need to make sure that we are doing the responsible thing and looking at long-term costs. Is it best to go cheapest with renovating or is it better to spend a little more money upfront and have a new building that may cost less as we move forward? I honestly don’t know where I’m at.”

Bruce Schwartzmann of BKV Group shared several new options and cost estimates from BKV Group for design concepts and some positives or drawbacks with each option, including the following:

