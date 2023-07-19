Willmar City Council hears new options for city hall including Skylark Center, Block 50 and downtown

WILLMAR — As the Willmar City Council continued to debate the location of a new city hall and community center at a work session July 10, City Administrator Leslie Valiant revealed new information that could open up the debate even further.

She informed the council that the 63,000-square-foot Skylark Center is up for sale for $3.5 million.

The online Transwestern Real Estate Services listing for the shopping center at 1604 First St. S. describes a mix of retail, service and medical tenants, 500 parking spaces and a lot size of 6.64 acres.

“It includes the parking lot, it includes the whole building and you have control of everything then. There’s no ifs ands or buts on who owns what or where or anything else,” Valiant said. “You would own the whole building and you could also lease out the building.”

She also told the council that a letter of intent has been signed by a developer to purchase Block 50 from the city to build a parking garage and multi-family housing. Valiant said there is enough space at that location for a new city hall, as well. She estimated a new city hall building at that location would cost approximately $11 million.

Block 50 is the large parking lot located between the Willmar Public Library and CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital.

As the topic was revisited at the end of Monday’s City Council meeting, Valiant informed the council that she had spoken with the developer for Block 50 that afternoon and his staff created three site plans for the development.

“I would expect that probably within the next week and a half, two weeks, we will probably have a site plan for Block 50 after they go through their scenarios and do their due diligence on the site,” Valiant said. “You probably will be able to see that by Aug. 7.”

Councilors debate locations, offer compromises

The majority of the debate regarding a location for city hall and the community center centered around the positives and negatives of the Uptown Willmar mall location. The question of renovating the JCPenney space to house the two facilities has been placed on the council's meeting agenda for Aug. 7.

Arguments have been made that the mall is a failing mall and will be closed in the next 15 years, that moving city hall and the community center to the mall would not help save the mall, and that the city hall and community center would then be in the middle of a 38-acre area for redevelopment if the mall failed.

“If (moving the city hall and community center to the mall) is only being done, and I’ll say this out loud, to help investors get out of the mall, then there’s more left for the community to deal with, too,” said Councilor Audrey Nelsen. “And I don’t know if that’s true or not, and I’m finding out there’s probably a lot more people investing in the mall than Willmar Ten. I don’t really know and I don’t need to know.”

Councilor Julie Asmus argued that moving the city hall and community center to the mall would not be bailing anyone out, but that the mall is changing and it is a centralized location for the community.

“There are still people who truly believe the heart of the city is downtown,” Nelsen argued, again stating the mall cannot be saved by the city moving to that property.

“We’re not bailing anybody out,” Asmus responded, noting the mall is geographically more centralized than the current community center location on Business Highway 71 North.

Nelsen urged council members to look at what the city has accomplished at Robbins Island Regional Park and Sperry Park near the community center location, asking, “Why would we not want to be there? There could be a bridge over that road — why would you not want to be there?”

"I can think of about $14 million,” Asmus responded, referencing the cost difference between renovating the JCPenney building and building new at the community center site.

The estimated cost to renovate the JCPenney building ranges from about $18 million to about $22.5 million. Estimated costs presented to the council to build a new combined city hall and community center range from $31 million to $34 million. Estimated costs to renovate the current community center and build a new city hall range from about $25.2 million to $29 million.

“For me, the reason you don’t put it at the current community center location is because there is a better value at the mall,” stated Councilor Justin Ask.

Valiant expressed concerns that city hall would then be sitting in the middle of a 38-acre redevelopment when the mall eventually fails. Both Ask and Asmus said they don’t see the mall being gone in the future.

“It would be different. It’ll look different,” Valiant said, to which Ask responded, “It will look different when city hall is there.”

“I don’t see things in that area going away. Cash Wise isn’t going away, the bank isn’t going away, the school isn’t going away, Aldi’s isn’t going away, Walmart isn’t going away,” Asmus stated. “That whole area is still going to be a vibrant shopping area with the city hall and community center in that same area.”

Councilor Mike O’Brien argued that the council wants a building that will last 50 to 100 years, and there is no guarantee that the mall will be there for that long.

Asmus argued that the city hall and community center in a renovated JCPenney building would still be there in 50 years.

“I’m just saying, we’ve got a guarantee with a new building ... if we’ve got a new building, we know it’s going to be around for 50 years,” O’Brien said.

Noting the divide on the council between the current community center location and the JCPenney location, Ask offered a compromise which he thought the council would find palatable — tearing down the current City Offices downtown and building new at that site.

Councilor Vicki Davis offered the suggestion that the current community center be renovated and then tear down the Willmar City Auditorium next door to the current City Offices and build a new city hall at that location.

“After all the findings we have about the Auditorium , I don’t think there’s much hope in saving it,” she said. “I think we should put the city hall right there and use the historic pieces of the Auditorium in our new city hall, and then it would be downtown.”

Neither Nelsen nor O’Brien liked the thought of the Auditorium being demolished, with O’Brien saying the community would be up in arms if the city attempted to tear it down.

“I am against tearing down the City Auditorium until we have turned every leaf over to find money to repair that building,” Nelsen said, noting that it is unfortunate that the city has allowed the Auditorium to fall into such disrepair and become polluted with lead from the gun range that was in the basement.