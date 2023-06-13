Willmar City Council hears presentation from BKV Group for city hall and community center options

WILLMAR — Willmar City Council during a work session Monday heard a presentation from BKV Group regarding options for Willmar City Hall and Willmar Community Center.

Design firm BKV Group has previously presented several options and the City Council has also heard Willmar Ten Investors' proposal for purchasing and renovating the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a combined city hall and community center.

Mayor Doug Reese and Councilors Justin Ask and Tom Butterfield were not present during the meeting, but those who were in attendance briefly shared their thoughts on which direction they would like to go for a new city hall and community center.

All councilors agree that they want to move forward in a direction that they see as best for the taxpayers and the city.

Councilors Rick Fagerlie and Julie Asmus remain supportive of a city hall and community center in the former JCPenney building based on it being centrally located in the community with easy access for seniors and children who will be using the community center and that it will cost less money for taxpayers.

Councilors Vicki Davis and Audrey Nelsen are not in favor of the JCPenney location for a new city hall and community center based on their concerns about the age of the building and it potentially being attached to what they consider a failing mall.

They were both in favor of building new at the current site of the Willmar Community Center or Nelsen also thought looking into the option of building a new city hall in conjunction with a new facility for Willmar Municipal Utilities would be a good option.

Councilor Michael O’Brien did not share his thoughts on the presentation or any of the design concepts or potential locations.

Councilor Carl Shuldes shared, “I just echo what Julie and Audrey have said, that we need to make sure that we are doing the responsible thing and looking at long-term costs. Is it best to go cheapest with renovating or is it better to spend a little more money upfront and have a new building that may cost less as we move forward? I honestly don’t know where I’m at.”

The presentation on Monday included several new options and cost estimates from BKV Group for design concepts, including the following:

