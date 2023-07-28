Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar City Council OKs first step for Bethesda senior living expansion

The council on July 17, 2023, approved the rezoning of land owned by Bethesda to accommodate the project.

This Google maps screenshot shows the land to the east of the Bethesda complex on Willmar Avenue Southeast that was rezoned from agricultural to limited business.
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:33 AM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on July 17 approved the rezoning of land owned by Bethesda from agricultural to limited business to accommodate the planned future construction of independent senior living apartments.

The land on the northeast corner of the intersection of Willmar Avenue and 12th Street Southeast is located east of the current Bethesda complex where the nonprofit provider offers services ranging from skilled nursing to adult day services to short-term therapy.

This is the first step needed for the construction of up to 250 senior housing units. The Willmar Planning Commission will have to approve a preliminary and final plat, as well as a conditional use permit or planned unit development before construction can begin.

The construction will happen in two phases, with the first phase being the construction of 120 to 160 housing units in a three- or four-story building. The second phase will be an addition of up to 90 units, according to Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker.

Justice Walker, Willmar Planning and Development Director
It is hoped that construction of the first phase can begin some time this fall, but Walker noted that projects of this magnitude take some time to get through the planning and approval process.

Michelle Haefner
“This is just a preliminary concept of what we would like to put on this property to address the needs of senior housing and expand what we currently have on our Willmar campus,” said Bethesda Chief Executive Officer Michelle Haefner at a June 7 Planning Commission meeting.

Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Executive Director Aaron Backman also offered his thoughts during the meeting.

Aaron Backman, executive director of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.
“The No. 1 need for housing — and we're showing a need for 1,580 housing units in Willmar — the No. 1 category of that, senior housing — over 600 units that we need,” Backman said. “This doesn’t solve everything, but it’s a great step forward. It gives people more options if they are trying to downsize or what have you. We want to give people options for housing so that we can keep them in the community — they don’t have to move away somewhere else.”

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
