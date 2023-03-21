Willmar City Council pauses decision on site for new community center and city hall until May 15

WILLMAR — Numerous people attended the Willmar City Council meeting Monday to share their opinion about where a combined community center and city hall should be located, and council members also stated they had been contacted by numerous residents.

After listening to constituents, Councilor Justin Ask made the motion to wait until the May 15 Willmar City Council meeting to make a decision, with Councilor Carl Shuldes seconding the motion. The council unanimously approved the motion.

It also unanimously agreed to have a structural engineer inspect the former JCPenney location for the soundness of the building.

Related:







The two locations the council was considering were the current site of the Willmar Community Center on Business 71 across from Robbins Island Regional Park, on which a new building would be constructed to house city hall and a community center, and the former JCPenney location at Uptown Willmar, which would be renovated to accommodate a new city hall and community center.

Uptown Willmar is along First Sreet South, with the JCPenney space facing Fifth Street Southeast on the east side of the mall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roughly 20 residents attended the council meeting, with a dozen people speaking during public comment, including Andy Weiner of RockStep Capital, which owns Uptown Willmar, and Dion Warne and Ken Behm of Willmar Ten.

BKV Group estimates it could build new at a cost of $31 million to $35 million. Willmar Ten estimates it would cost approximately $14 million to $16 million to renovate. The reason the council approved waiting 60 days was to allow Willmar Ten to put together a more solid presentation of how much the renovations of the JCPenney site would cost. The original proposal was made in 2020.

The residents who spoke at the meeting, who all use the current Willmar Community Center, were largely in favor of the JCPenney location. One of their main concerns was where community center programming would take place while constructing a new building at the current site and the cost of building new versus repurposing an older building.

Benefits residents saw with the JCPenney location included the ability to draw more people to community center activities at the JCPenney site, the potential to improve the economic vitality of the area surrounding Uptown Willmar, the accessibility of the location in the heart of the city and the opportunity for additional programming that will attract students from the schools surrounding the area.