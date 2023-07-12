Willmar City Council prepared to make one city hall/community center decision — WMU can remain separate

WILLMAR — The community center/city hall saga continued Monday night at a Willmar City Council work session, with the only consensus being that the council is not interested in building city hall in conjunction with new Willmar Municipal Utilities facilities.

The council agreed that it is ready to vote on that decision at its Monday, July 17, meeting.

This comes as good news for Willmar Municipal Utilities, which will be able to move forward with its long-term plans that have been delayed for several months due to indecision by the City Council.

“WMU has been planning for a new facility for some time,” said Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti. “We currently operate out of multiple locations for staff and materials storage, which causes operational challenges. Our two main buildings are approximately 70 and 90 years old, respectively.”

The City Council at its work session agreed that it is not prepared to make any other decisions at this time about building a new city hall and community center. A proposal for a combined facility in the former JCPenney building at the Uptown Willmar mall has been under review, and the possibility of new construction of separate facilities has also been discussed.

The city also had requested that Willmar Municipal Utilities delay acquisition of land that it identified as its top choice until the Willmar City Council had time to discuss and decide whether a new city hall should be built in conjunction with new Willmar Municipal Utilities facilities.

That option will be off the table after the expected formal vote July 17.

The site identified as the top choice for the new Willmar Municipal Utilities facilities is state-owned land that will take some time to acquire, according to information provided by Municipal Utilities Commissioner Dave Baumgart at an April 10 Municipal Utilities Commission meeting.

The state-owned land would not accommodate both a Willmar Municipal Utilities facility and city hall.

New facilities for Willmar Municipal Utilities have been in the works since a facility study was completed in 2010, with the goal of building by 2020, according to Marti. An update to the study in 2016 to include new information and efficiency studies found that eight to 10 acres would be needed.

The main office of Willmar Municipal Utilities is currently located on Litchfield Avenue Southwest. WMU is in the process of acquiring new land to construct facilities that will accommodate all its operations. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo

Willmar Municipal Utilities had a goal of having 25% of the building costs in reserve before moving forward with the project and, depending on construction costs, it currently has 80%, Marti noted.

Marti explained that the project was tabled several times throughout the years as more important needs arose, such as investments in substations and electrical transmission upgrades and the new water treatment plant being constructed on Lakeland Drive Northeast.

“In 2021, the project resurfaced and emphasis was placed on the criteria for the location of a new facility — notably what site best fits the needs of the utility and the community,” Marti said. “Virtually every parcel within the city of eight acres or larger was looked at and compared to our list of site criteria. Three sites met the criteria and were moved forward for consideration.”

A site was prioritized by the the Municipal Utilities Commission in November 2022 and it decided to move forward with a land purchase. Willmar Municipal Utilities contacted the state in March regarding moving forward with the purchase before pausing at the request of the city.

At first, Willmar Municipal Utilities was asked to wait only until May 15, but the delay was extended due to council indecision.

At Monday’s work session, Councilor Vicki Davis said that she believes the council is prepared to make a decision “just on the mall and the utilities so (Willmar Municipal Utilities, Willmar Ten Investors and RockStep Capital) can move forward.”

Currently, Willmar Ten has the right of first refusal for the JCPenney building for its proposed renovation as combined city hall and community center, according to Dion Warne, Willmar Ten Investor and senior vice president of Home State Bank.

The right of first refusal agreement is with RockStep Capital, which owns Uptown Willmar. Both RockStep and Willmar Ten are awaiting a council decision before terminating the agreement and Rockstep moving on with other plans for the JCPenney building — whether that be putting the building up for sale or leasing it to another entity.

Davis noted she feels like the council has all the information it needs to make the decision not to move forward with a new city hall on the same property as the utilities facilities, as well as the information to cast a vote on the JCPenney site, which Davis has previously said she does not favor.

Councilors were in agreement that they are prepared to vote next week on the question of a city hall on the same property as Willmar Municipal Utilities, but Councilor Justin Ask noted he is not prepared yet to cast a vote regarding the JCPenney site.