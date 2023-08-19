Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar City Council to conduct four public hearings Monday, Aug. 21

Two of the public hearings are related to the legalization of cannabis and regulating its sale and use in the city and two are related to the codification of the city's municipal code.

Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Contributed
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 4:45 PM

WILLMARWillmar City Council on Monday, Aug. 21 will conduct four public hearings during its regular meeting, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.

The first public hearing relates to the codification of the municipal code, which is a routine practice recommended by the League of Minnesota Cities to be completed every 10 years, according to the memo in the agenda packet.

The second public hearing, related to the first one, is for the minor changes to various sections of the municipal code that were brought to city staff’s attention during the codification process.

The third public hearing is for an interim ordinance temporarily prohibiting the operation of cannabis businesses until Jan. 25, 2025 in order to allow the city time to allow the city time to prepare regulations and restrictions regarding that type of business.

The final public hearing is for an ordinance prohibiting the use of cannabis and certain hemp products in public places.

Other items on the agenda include the 2022 audit presentation, consideration of selling general obligation improvement bonds for the 2023 street improvement projects, and an amendment to the Paffrath purchase agreement for three city lots on which a tiny home development has been proposed.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
