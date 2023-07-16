Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar City Council to conduct four public hearings Monday, July 17

Three of the public hearings are related to the rezoning of land, and the other public hearing is for the issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $9.4M for street improvements.

Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Contributed
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 10:11 AM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council at its meeting Monday, July 17, will conduct four public hearings. The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.

The first public hearing is for the issuance of approximately $9.4 million of general obligation bonds to fund the 2023 street improvement projects.

The other three public hearings are in regard to rezoning. One of the rezones is to create an Industrial Three District in the Willmar Industrial Park. The I-3 district will encompass the Willmar Rail Park and be specifically for businesses that need rail to conduct business.

The second rezone is to create a General Business Industrial District, which will be for businesses such as Farm-Rite Equipment, Marcus Construction and things like car dealerships. This district will be along portions of U.S. Highway 12 east, the Business Highway 71 corridor north of the First Street bridge and south of Minnesota Highway 23.

The third rezone is to accommodate a proposed independent living development that is being planned by Bethesda. Currently, the land is zoned agricultural and it will be rezoned to limited business. The land is located north of Willmar Avenue and west of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

There are a number of other items on the agenda, including an official decision to allow Willmar Municipal Utilities to move forward with its building project without including a new city hall on the same property; a report about lead and asbestos remediation and/or demolition of the Willmar City Auditorium; and the presentation of a 10-year capital improvement plan.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
