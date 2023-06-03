99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar City Council to conduct public hearing on industrial park land sale

The City Council meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in the board room.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:21 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council will conduct a public hearing on the sale of 145 acres of city-owned land within the Willmar Industrial Park to MB Rail at its June 5 meeting.

The City of Willmar / Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission has been working with Nexyst and MB Rail to purchase land west of the Industrial Park for a rail-based agricultural distribution center. The City Council reviewed the purchase agreement at its May 15 meeting.

The project area is generally north of Minnesota Highway 40 and west of the new FedEx distribution center and Magnum LTL trucking.

Amy Nieland, executive director of Central Community Transit, will be in attendance for introduction to the mayor and councilmembers.

Phillip DeSchepper with the Minnesota Department of Transportation will present on a proposed plan for the construction to Highway 12 between the overpass west of 11th Street Southwest and the intersection of Highway 12 and Sixth Street Southeast.

Other items on the agenda include:

  • A proposal to reschedule the June 19 City Council meeting to June 20.
  • A request by information systems to purchase network, phone system and server equipment.
  • Awarding the Sunrise parking lot project.
  • Approval of a change order for the Epitopix IBDPI sewer and watermain project.
  • Approval of an agreement with Bolton and Menk, Inc., for a stormwater pond project
  • Consideration of a professional services agreement with Bolton and Menk, Inc. for design and construction services of the TH 40 Turn Lane Improvements Project.
  • Introducing three separate ordinances for a WMU land sale, a rezoning proposal for general business district 2, and removing parking minimums.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
