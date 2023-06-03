Willmar City Council to conduct public hearing on industrial park land sale

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council will conduct a public hearing on the sale of 145 acres of city-owned land within the Willmar Industrial Park to MB Rail at its June 5 meeting.

The City Council meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in the board room.

The City of Willmar / Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission has been working with Nexyst and MB Rail to purchase land west of the Industrial Park for a rail-based agricultural distribution center. The City Council reviewed the purchase agreement at its May 15 meeting.

The project area is generally north of Minnesota Highway 40 and west of the new FedEx distribution center and Magnum LTL trucking.

Amy Nieland, executive director of Central Community Transit, will be in attendance for introduction to the mayor and councilmembers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillip DeSchepper with the Minnesota Department of Transportation will present on a proposed plan for the construction to Highway 12 between the overpass west of 11th Street Southwest and the intersection of Highway 12 and Sixth Street Southeast.

Other items on the agenda include:

