Willmar City Council to consider license and donation acceptance agreement for amphitheater at Robbins Island

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council will consider a license and donation acceptance agreement with the Rotary Club of Willmar to raise funds and construct an amphitheater at Robbins Island Regional Park . The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services board room.

Other items on the agenda include approving Sonja Madsen's art design for the mural on the fitness court at Sperry Park; updating the excavating permit application requirement to charge a refundable damage deposit for help to defray repair costs if city utilities are damaged; and consideration of releasing a request for proposals for lead dust remediation, asbestos removal and repair at the city auditorium.