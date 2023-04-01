99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar City Council to discuss rebranding at the Monday, April 3, meeting

The Willmar City Council is being asked to allow staff to request proposals for rebranding the city.

Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Contributed
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 1:09 PM

WILLMARWillmar City Council will discuss rebranding the city at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the board room at the Kandiyohi Health and Human Services building.

The council is being asked to allow staff to submit a request for proposals to rebrand the city.

The city will ask for proposals from qualified consultants to research, create, develop, and help generate an implementation plan for a city branding initiative for Willmar.

Related:

The proposed branding program would guide all aspects of how the city presents itself and unifies stakeholders to deploy the brand, according to the memo in the agenda packet.

It will also be used to build awareness of internal and external stakeholders by providing an established and seamless image across all participating entities and to provide a branding icon and a tagline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The branding platform is meant to harmonize the marketing of businesses, recruitment of employment, special events, city government, tourism, and historical and recreational amenities in order to have a unifying theme and message about the Willmar community, which differentiates Willmar from similar cities and serves to attract visitors and businesses to Willmar.

Other items on the agenda include accepting and authorizing final payment for the 19th Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast overlay project, set a public hearing for a rezoning of Tevalan properties on U.S. Highway 12 East from residential to general business, and approving a cooperative agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for public water access.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 016.jpg
Local
Most Raymond, Minnesota, residents never heard train derailment, but then came the knocking
Many Raymond residents were not awakened by the sound, but it wasn't long before neighbors, volunteers and law enforcement officers were knocking on doors to start the evacuation process.
March 30, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A woman and her two-year-old son board a bus.
Local
Evacuation of Raymond, Minnesota, residents following derailment of BNSF train goes exactly to plan
Everybody who was trained to help in emergency situations such as the train derailment overnight in Raymond showed up and knew exactly what needed to be done.
March 30, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
Local
Willmar council pauses decision on home for new community center and city hall as it seeks more information
The pause is to allow Willmar Ten Investors additional time to solidify numbers on what the renovation of the former JCPenney building would cost.
March 21, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Bethesda renovations 030923 001.jpg
Local
Final phase of long-term transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar expected to be completed this year
The transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar began in 2016. The final phase began during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the remodel of the west wing and memory care unit into "neighborhoods." This year, the east wing will be remodeled and an addition constructed.
March 21, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall.01.JPG
Local
Willmar City Council pauses decision on site for new community center and city hall until May 15
The Willmar City Council unanimously made the decision Monday to give Willmar Ten additional time to present more solid numbers of the cost to renovate the former JCPenney location in the Uptown Willmar mall to become the new community center and city hall.
March 20, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
031621.N.WCT.WillmarCityHallFunding.02
Local
Willmar City Council narrows down city hall and community center location to two potential sites
The Council will make a decision between an estimated $14 to $16 million remodel or building new at a cost of $31 to $35 million building at its Monday, March 20, meeting.
March 17, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
MSERP Corridor Map (Willmar)1024_1.jpg
Local
Main Street Revitalization grants available for eligible business owners in Willmar
Main Street Revitalization grants of up to $75,000 are available to cover 30% of the funding for eligible projects in downtown Willmar and along First Street South/Business 71.
March 16, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
FedEx 031523 001.jpg
Local
Willmar listed as a 2022 top micropolitan community by Site Selection magazine
Willmar was one of two Minnesota cities to be included on the listing. The city will also be featured in an upcoming edition of Business View magazine focused on American Economic Resiliency.
March 15, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Power Plant demolition 031423 001.jpg
Local
Willmar Power Plant demolition proceeding quickly
The $4.4 million demolition of the Willmar Power Plant is quickly proceeding, with the southern-facing wall of the building being removed Monday morning and the western-facing wall completely gone.
March 14, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Charter amendment fails due to single no vote
Willmar City Councilor Tom Butterfield voted against an amendment to the Willmar City Charter, an amendment requested by the Planning Commission, prepared by the city attorney, and recommended by the Charter Commission.
March 13, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Snow.shovel
Local
Snowfall ranged from 4 inches in areas south of Willmar to 8 inches northward
April 01, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Skatin Place 032423 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Skatin' Place in St. Cloud continues to provide plenty of family fun for all generations
April 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Over 100 workers are on the site of the BNSF train derailment in Raymond. The derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on the western edge of town. Efforts by firefigthers to contain the blaze were credited by federal and state lawmakers on Friday with preventing its spread.
Local
Minnesota Highway 23 reopened Friday night at Raymond after train derailment
March 31, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (left) brings the ball up court against South Carolina in the second half of a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four game March 31, 2023, in Dallas.
College
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Clark carries Iowa past South Carolina, into national final
March 31, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota
Judge strikes down Minnesota's minimum age of 21 to carry guns
March 31, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament
March 31, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Mattix Swanson reacts after the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Mattix Swanson joins the show
March 31, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne