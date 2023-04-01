Willmar City Council to discuss rebranding at the Monday, April 3, meeting

WILLMAR — Willmar City Council will discuss rebranding the city at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the board room at the Kandiyohi Health and Human Services building.

The council is being asked to allow staff to submit a request for proposals to rebrand the city.

The city will ask for proposals from qualified consultants to research, create, develop, and help generate an implementation plan for a city branding initiative for Willmar.

The proposed branding program would guide all aspects of how the city presents itself and unifies stakeholders to deploy the brand, according to the memo in the agenda packet.

It will also be used to build awareness of internal and external stakeholders by providing an established and seamless image across all participating entities and to provide a branding icon and a tagline.

The branding platform is meant to harmonize the marketing of businesses, recruitment of employment, special events, city government, tourism, and historical and recreational amenities in order to have a unifying theme and message about the Willmar community, which differentiates Willmar from similar cities and serves to attract visitors and businesses to Willmar.

Other items on the agenda include accepting and authorizing final payment for the 19th Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast overlay project, set a public hearing for a rezoning of Tevalan properties on U.S. Highway 12 East from residential to general business, and approving a cooperative agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for public water access.