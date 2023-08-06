Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar City Council to hear massage therapy ordinance on Aug. 7

The ordinance would require licensing by the city for massage therapy businesses and massage therapists, and regulates various aspects of the business practices.

Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Contributed
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 12:18 PM

WILLMAR — A public hearing regarding the regulation and licensing of massage therapists and massage therapy businesses will take place during the regular meeting of the Willmar City Council on Monday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the auditorium at the Willmar Municipal Utilities building.

While introducing the ordinance at the July 17 council meeting, Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt thanked City Attorney Robert Scott, Detective Sgt. Chad Nelson and Katy Lundell-Stuhr from the Ridgewater College massage therapy program in helping craft the ordinance.

WCT.MUG.Felt.Jim.jpg
Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt
READ MORE

“We felt (the ordinance) would help protect the many legitimate massage therapists and businesses in our community and help with sanitation needs and help prevent criminal activity,” Felt said.

Felt provided a brief overview of the ordinance, which would require both massage therapists and massage therapy businesses to be licensed by the city and pay a licensing fee set by the council. Exceptions would made be for various medical professionals and facilities to operate without a license, such as nursing homes and chiropractic offices.

Businesses and individual therapists would have insurance requirements and meet educational certification requirements, and be subject to a criminal background check. It would be required that the massage therapist be at least 18 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ordinance would also require specific areas of the body be covered during the therapy and prohibit intentional touching of specific body parts. It would also specify that massage therapy businesses operate only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“We found in our community some businesses are open substantially later than that,” Felt commented.

The ordinance also includes sanitation requirements for services, linens and handwashing, and allows for inspection by public health, building officials and police during business hours to ensure compliance. It also prohibits explicit advertising for massage therapy businesses.

“Various massage therapy practitioners in our area have expressed support for such an ordinance and the requirements that were noted,” Felt to the council. “We also feel that this would be a valuable tool for prevention and removal of businesses that operate in unsafe and unsanitary manners or involved in criminal activity in our community.”

He noted that Willmar has several massage therapy businesses, most of which operate as legitimate entities, but the Police Department has taken a number of complaints of some that operate with questionable business practices.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
A panel of experts speaks about US/European security.
Members Only
Minnesota
Finland's NATO membership celebrated at FinnFest 2023
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, retired U.S. Gen. Philip Breedlove and Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala address Finland's membership in NATO and what that means for the U.S., Europe and Ukraine.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
General Philip Breedlove
Members Only
Minnesota
Retired U.S. Air Force general speaks about recent history of Russian encroachment and NATO response
Gen. Philip Breedlove explored the history of Russian encroachment on other countries in the last couple of decades and NATO's response, or lack thereof, during a July 28 presentation at FinnFest in Duluth.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Senator Amy Klobuchar stands at a podium speaking to attendees of FinnFest.
Members Only
Minnesota
Finland's NATO membership provides security to U.S. and Europe
Military and diplomatic professionals participated in a panel at FinnFest 2023 to discuss the importance of Finland and Sweden becoming members of NATO in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Uptown Willmar Potholes 062023 003.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi SWCD pauses Uptown Willmar parking lot feasibility study
The study was placed on hold due to RockStep Capital's inability to commit funding to the project currently without selling the JCPenney building.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A Google maps screenshot of the Bethesda complex in Willmar, Minnesota and the land to the east owned by Bethesda that has been rezoned from agricultural to limited business.
Local
Willmar City Council OKs first step for Bethesda senior living expansion
The council on July 17, 2023, approved the rezoning of land owned by Bethesda to accommodate the project.
Jul 28
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Community Center manager Britta Diem paints leaf petals on a tree while taking part in painting on the Willmar Little Art Gallery mural on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Local
Willmar Community Center programming and participant usage continues to grow
Britta Diem has managed the Community Center for five years this August, and she has worked hard to increase the programming and number of people participating in programs and special events.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Senior living facility 072023 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Potential senior living development in Willmar, Minnesota, faces several hurdles
The Willmar Planning Commission discussed the potential development at its meeting Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The development also requires the Willmar Parks and Recreation Board to approve the sale of park land.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Members Only
Local
Willmar City Council approves 10-year street improvement plan
The street and utilities plan calls for approximately $12 million annually in street repairs and improvements, which could mean tax levy and water rate increases for residents.
Jul 21
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Fitness Court 071923 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Willmar celebrates new outdoor fitness court in Sperry Park
The court is the first of 10 to be installed in Minnesota through with the help of grant funding from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign.
Jul 20
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Erica Dischino / TribuneThe Willmar City Auditorium, next door to the Willmar City Offices on Sixth Street Southwest in downtown Willmar, is shown Tuesday. Use of space in the auditorium as part of a new city hall project is under discussion.
Local
Willmar City Council hears new options for city hall including Skylark Center, Block 50 and downtown
The city hall and community center location debate continued at a July 10 work session, with City Administrator Leslie Valiant offering new options to consider: Skylark Center or Block 50.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

“Various massage businesses across the state have been used as fronts for prostitution, human trafficking and money laundering by criminal entities,” Felt commented. “Unfortunately, our community is not immune from this.”

He explained that a recent investigation into transaction card fraud at a massage business in Willmar prompted charges against a 42-year-old business owner for prostitution, operating a disorderly house and financial transaction card fraud.

“Evidence at the scene appeared to indicate ongoing and long-standing criminal activity of this type in Willmar,” Felt said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Councilor Mike O’Brien asked how many massage therapy businesses there are in the city of Willmar, and Felt said it is hard to say because they are currently not licensed.

“I know we’ve had probably at least three that have been on our radar for various complaints from the community on a fairly regular basis, but they are difficult cases to investigate and even more difficult to prosecute,” he added.

The complete agenda for the Aug. 7 meeting should be available online at willmarmn.gov .

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
Pennock Fun Days 080523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Pennock comes together for annual Fun Days celebration
6h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
KandiFair19-2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Come on down to the Kandiyohi County Fair!
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Denny Baker 080123 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Denny Baker looks back on 50 years of the Kandiyohi County Fair
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Louis Williams IV, known as "Blue Lou," watches a play at home plate in a 14U softball game between BOLD and Willmar/New London-Spicer on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Lake Lillian.
Sports
Flippin' out for Blue Lou
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Granite Falls' Jacob Peterson reaches home to score the game's first run during a Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Rushford on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Sports
State junior Legion baseball roundup: Granite Falls rolls past Rushford
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo pitcher Griffin Epema lines up a throw during a Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Parkers Prairie on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Sports
State junior Legion baseball: Montevideo mounts a comeback
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.LOGO.YMCA.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Local athletes set to compete at Minnesota Senior Games
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne